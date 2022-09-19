Millions are displaced each year by climate change. José Andrés, Leon Panetta and others are teaming up to try to help

Read full article on original website
Related
As Putin summons reservists for Ukraine war, CBS News sees a base his troops held for months, then fled "like rats"
Nova Husarivka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine — Protests broke out across Russian cities after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of his military. The mobilization will see military reserves sent to the front lines of Putin's war on neighboring Ukraine — the same front line that recently fell apart in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russian positions abandoned in Ukraine counteroffensive
In the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wednesday speech, a clear sign that the war in Ukraine is not going well for Russia, CBS News' Debora Patta toured Izyum, where she got inside the first base and trenches that fell as the counteroffensive to take Kharkiv region began. Patta also spoke to a member of the Ukrainian special forces that led the assault, and he shared his footage of the early days of the fighting.
President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
Trump news - live: Special master calls Trump’s bluff over allegedly planted docs
Donald Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home — or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.The ex-president meanwhile has claimed that as president he had the authority to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it”, as he blamed banks themselves for failing to check his company’s valuations.He was speaking on Fox News after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks. Read More How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inadvertently sparked the New York attorney general’s Trump lawsuitTrump blames banks over tax valuations saying they shouldn’t have relied on his numbersTrump bizarrely suggests FBI looked for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-LagoTrump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blinken calls out Russia for "sham referenda" to annex parts of Ukraine and "reckless nuclear threats"
United Nations — At a meeting intended to be a face-to-face confrontation between top diplomats from the United States, Russia and Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a tough message to Russia and world powers that "reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately." His remarks echoed the speech President...
House Homeland Security chair Bennie Thompson calls for federal probe of Ron DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard migrants stunt
Rep. Bennie Thompson urges Justice Department and Homeland Security officials to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis from using migrants to score political points.
Russians flee country as Putin calls up reservists
Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve troops to fight in Ukraine has sparked outrage across his country. Some tried to flee Russia. Debora Patta reports from Kharkiv, where Ukraine's forces are quickly reclaiming territory.
Trump legal team pushes back against Mar-a-Lago special master
Former President Donald Trump's legal team and Justice Department officials attended the first special master hearing in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday regarding the documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Scott MacFarlane, CBS News congressional correspondent, and Dan Meyer, a national security lawyer and former intelligence officer, joined John Dickerson to discuss the case.
RELATED PEOPLE
At UN, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'unspeakable atrocities'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan used his address before the United Nations Thursday to accuse Azerbaijan of "unspeakable atrocities" during the latest clashes between the two rivals, including mutilating the bodies of dead soldiers. As Pashinyan spoke, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is set to address the global body this weekend, watched impassively.
Putin opponent reveals how he escaped possible assassination attempt in France after seeing a laser sight light "moving towards me"
French authorities are investigating threats against an exiled Russian dissident after he reported seeing a laser sight light in a possible assassination bid, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday. Vladimir Osechkin, who leads the Gulagu.net NGO that specializes in uncovering abuses in Russian prisons, is a refugee in France and is based in the resort town of Biarritz on its southwest coast.
Lula slightly boosts lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil first round -poll
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly boosted his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro to 14 percentage points in a poll published on Thursday by pollster Datafolha, less than two weeks before the Oct. 2 first-round vote.
Special master in Trump document probe signals intent to move quickly
The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team's reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. "We're going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine urges world leaders to call Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Ukraine's president urged world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Russia is facing criticism at the gathering for its unprovoked invasion. CBS News political contributor Zeke Miller, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, discussed the role of the U.N. in the war.
Biden and other world leaders take aim at Putin at United Nations
World leaders speaking at the United Nations General Assembly took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin after his latest moves in Ukraine. This came after Putin announced an escalation in his war there. Nancy Cordes reports from New York.
Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine
In a rare, televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is partially drafting army reserve troops and warned Western countries to stay out of their business. Paul McLeary, a defense reporter at Politico, joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization of Russian troops sparks outrage
Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for a partial mobilization of reserve troops has become a very unpopular move. It has sparked rare protests across the country, leading to more than a thousand arrests. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina has the latest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 17 killed as anti-government protests spread in Iran
Iran's state-run media acknowledged on Thursday that at least 17 people have been killed in anti-government protests which have spread across the country. The unrest was sparked by the death of a woman detained by the country's so-called "morality police," apparently for not covering her hair as required by Iran's strict Islamic laws.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues Trump and The Trump Organization, seeking end to their business in the state and $250 million in relief
Alleging a widespread effort to manipulate property valuations by former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and their eponymous company, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday her office is suing them, seeking $250 million and an end to their operations in the state. James' office alleged in...
Deadly protests erupt in cities across Iran after young woman dies in police custody
The U.S. is sanctioning Iran's "morality police," along with some of the country's top senior security officials, following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody. Jiyar Gol, a world affairs correspondent at the BBC, discusses the deadly protests now taking place in Iran on CBS News.
Kremlin faces pushback, protests in response to partial mobilization of reservists
After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reserve troops to assist in the war in Ukraine, protests erupted in the streets. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
CBS News
541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0