TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...

