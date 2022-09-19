ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes $1.1 Billion of ‘Family-Focused’ Tax Relief, but Savings Won’t Begin Until 2023

Tax savings to take effect next year (if approved) On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce his latest proposals to help Floridians through the cost-of-living crisis - $1.1 billion of what he termed "Family-Focused" tax savings. The only downside - the savings won't come into effect until the middle of 2023, and then only if state legislators approve the measures early next year.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

DeSantis administration’s proposed rule will delay access to care for poor, autistic children, providers say

The proposed rule comes as the state struggles to hold down the costs of applied behavior analysis services for children with autism. Providers are warning that poor children with autism won’t be able to timely receive important applied behavior analysis (ABA) services under a proposed regulation being pushed by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license

TALLAHASSEE -  The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
TAMPA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis

'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
JoAnn Ryan

Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
FLORIDA STATE

