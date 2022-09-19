Read full article on original website
Related
wmfe.org
Drivers may get money back in their tank during the Florida Gas Tax Holiday
Florida drivers will soon save a bit at the pump. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act, which does away with the gas tax for the entire month of October. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with University of Central Florida’s Institute for...
Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes $1.1 Billion of ‘Family-Focused’ Tax Relief, but Savings Won’t Begin Until 2023
Tax savings to take effect next year (if approved) On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a press conference to announce his latest proposals to help Floridians through the cost-of-living crisis - $1.1 billion of what he termed "Family-Focused" tax savings. The only downside - the savings won't come into effect until the middle of 2023, and then only if state legislators approve the measures early next year.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
click orlando
Citizens Insurance hits over 1M policies as Florida homeowners turn to last resort
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report Targets Funding Shift To Florida Private Schools
Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center. The report details
wmfe.org
Healthy Start considers launching a free doula service in Central Florida
Healthy Start of Central and North Central Florida are considering launching a free doula program for expectant moms in the area. But they’re looking for feedback from pregnant people first. The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute...
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
floridapolitics.com
DeSantis administration’s proposed rule will delay access to care for poor, autistic children, providers say
The proposed rule comes as the state struggles to hold down the costs of applied behavior analysis services for children with autism. Providers are warning that poor children with autism won’t be able to timely receive important applied behavior analysis (ABA) services under a proposed regulation being pushed by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmfe.org
Central Florida is using the new 988 number. Calls are up by 30 percent since last fall
The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline got a new number in July. It’s shorter and much easier to remember and because of that there’s been more calls here in Central Florida. Heart of Florida United Way is in charge of answering calls to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here in Central Florida.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
floridapolitics.com
In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis
'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
NBC Miami
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Florida Has 3 Of Top 5 Real Estate Markets For All-Cash Purchases
They include West Palm Beach, which comes in second at 56.4 percent of all homes sold in July being bought without a mortgage.
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
When one thinks of a beautiful destination in America, one might think of iconic cities like New York City or colorful, seaside communities like those in Cape Cod. There's no arguably no shame in being attracted to beautiful places. They can soothe and uplift us when we visit them.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
Comments / 1