ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Milk truck crash sends debris across Youngstown interstate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a milk truck in Youngstown scattered debris over four lanes of the interstate. It happened about 2 p.m. on Interstate 680 south between Market Street and South Avenue. The Dean Dairy truck crashed along a barrier, and the milk spilled over two lanes of the interstate going the other direction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Garage fire closes portion of Youngstown-Poland Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road was temporarily blocked off as officials began to investigate the cause of a garage fire. Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

I-680 Northbound closed after milk jugs, cartons cover road

Got Milk? Unfortunately, a semi lost its milk on I-680 load carrying milk Thursday afternoon. The crash has closed Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city will be rerouting traffic off of Interstate 680 while the debris is cleaned...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car crashes in yard on Youngstown's West Side

Youngstown Police are investigating after a car ran into a yard on the city's West Side early Wednesday. It happened just after 5 a.m. along Bear's Den Road at the end of Old Furnace Road. The call came in as a car into a house. When 21 News arrived, we...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 22nd

Vindicator file photo / September 20, 1995 | 12th graders Eric Waser and Nia Georgiadis and 10th grader Kris Hayes, students at Boardman High School, were among more than 80 BHS students who gathered at the flagpole in front of the school 27 years ago for a prayer service that was part of a nationwide movement to start the school day with prayer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy