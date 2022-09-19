Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
North Lima businesses pitch in to help firefighters battling flames at local business
It took more than the help of firefighters from eight departments to battle flames at a Beaver Township business on Wednesday. Putting out a fire that broke out at Bolt Construction along South Avenue also was aided by a couple of local businesses. The Beaver Township Fire and Rescue Facebook...
WYTV.com
Milk truck crash sends debris across Youngstown interstate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a milk truck in Youngstown scattered debris over four lanes of the interstate. It happened about 2 p.m. on Interstate 680 south between Market Street and South Avenue. The Dean Dairy truck crashed along a barrier, and the milk spilled over two lanes of the interstate going the other direction.
WYTV.com
Garage fire closes portion of Youngstown-Poland Road
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the 5300 block of Youngstown-Poland Road was temporarily blocked off as officials began to investigate the cause of a garage fire. Boardman fire was called out around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the rear wall of an attached garage. The homeowners said they woke up to the smell of smoke and called 911.
Woman reports Kia stolen while at work in Boardman
Police are investigating after a woman reported that her 2022 KIA Telluride was taken from a parking lot in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
I-680 Northbound closed after milk jugs, cartons cover road
Got Milk? Unfortunately, a semi lost its milk on I-680 load carrying milk Thursday afternoon. The crash has closed Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city will be rerouting traffic off of Interstate 680 while the debris is cleaned...
Warren man charged with assaulting AMR paramedic near Mill Creek Park
A Warren man is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges he assaulted a paramedic early Tuesday morning.
2 Years Later: The Valley remembers Rowan Sweeney
In 2020, Rowan Sweeney was killed and three adults were injured.
WFMJ.com
Car crashes in yard on Youngstown's West Side
Youngstown Police are investigating after a car ran into a yard on the city's West Side early Wednesday. It happened just after 5 a.m. along Bear's Den Road at the end of Old Furnace Road. The call came in as a car into a house. When 21 News arrived, we...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man arrested after half-hour-long police pursuit in Trumbull County
A Columbiana man is in jail accused of leading police, state troopers, and sheriff’s deputies on a half-hour-long chase, with speeds up to 95 miles per hour through Trumbull County. Investigating a minivan that was reportedly stolen, Niles police began the chase Wednesday afternoon near the Eastwood Mall. The...
Two injured in crash at Youngstown intersection
Officers said that both vehicles sustained front end damage.
Ambulance called to Youngstown crash
One person was slightly injured after two cars collided about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Hillman and West Boston avenues.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police: Out-of-state thieves breaking into vehicles at parks, gyms, ballfields
Police in Austintown say they believe that out-of-state criminals are targeting public parks and other outdoor locations where people have a false sense of security. Detective Sargent Greg McGlynn tells 21 News the group is comprised of 10-15 black males, ages ranging from 20-40 years old. Police say this group...
Austintown police issue warning about traveling thieves targeting parks and other locations
According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, thieves are targeting outdoor venues like parks, gyms and baseball and soccer fields.
Semi rolls over on busy part of I-680
Officers were called to I-680 Northbound at the end of the Salt Springs off ramp just before 4 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 22nd
Vindicator file photo / September 20, 1995 | 12th graders Eric Waser and Nia Georgiadis and 10th grader Kris Hayes, students at Boardman High School, were among more than 80 BHS students who gathered at the flagpole in front of the school 27 years ago for a prayer service that was part of a nationwide movement to start the school day with prayer.
WFMJ.com
Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
Police report finding stolen gun, drugs, cash while checking abandoned home
Justin Hall, 21, of Youngstown, was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.
Roads closed on Youngstown’s West Side
Oakwood Avenue, between North Evanston Ave and Steel Street is closed as well as Steel Street between Mahoning and Wellington Avenues.
