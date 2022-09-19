Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Upcoming NFT Mints in 2022: Collections With Huge Growth Potential
The market might be in a depressed state, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any opportunities with huge growth potential available to get your hands on. There are always NFT projects being minted daily, but most are baseless projects with no potential for future growth. However, there are still a handful of projects that are worth keeping an eye on. Typically, these projects either have groundbreaking solutions that integrate NFT technology or huge audiences willing to invest in the project, no matter what it’s about.
NEWSBTC
Plugin-Ambient Weather Partnership: Empowering Today’s Society with Smart and reliable Weather Systems
The global climate is changing rapidly as compared to the pace at which natural variations occurred in the past. And with the climatic changes, previously unseen occurrences that could hinder many day-to-day operations in society are becoming too common. For instance, global temperatures rose by roughly 1.8 °F between 1901...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
NEWSBTC
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
Comments / 0