Environment

Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upper Macungie Planning Commission OKs new warehouse

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Planning Commission granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Wednesday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and will contain enhanced safety features.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Pennsylvania. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Environment
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for suits against B. Braun over cancer diagnoses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
ALLENTOWN, PA

