WFMZ-TV Online
Crews demolish Stroud Twp. car service center after fire that tore through building, damaged cars
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Demolition crews are now finishing what a fast-moving fire began. Flames ravaged the Gray Service Center on West Main Street in Stroud Township, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It left the building in ruins, so what's left is now being torn down. Stroud Township Fire Chief...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie Planning Commission OKs new warehouse
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Planning Commission granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Wednesday night. Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and will contain enhanced safety features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Pennsylvania. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Commissioners back Colebrookdale RR's grant application
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution to send a letter of support on behalf of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, which is seeking $2.25 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The RACP is a state grant program administered by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
WFMZ-TV Online
In union-stronghold Pennsylvania, Democratic nominee supports school choice
(The Center Square) – Support for more education funding isn’t a rarity among Democrats nationally, but Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is standing out – for his support of school choice. On the campaign trail, Shapiro has emphasized his support for a “strong education system” and plans...
WFMZ-TV Online
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for suits against B. Braun over cancer diagnoses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
