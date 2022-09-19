Advocates and Religious Groups Pressure CA Governor Newsom for Long Overdue Solitary Confinement Reform

Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Governor Gives Us the CARE Act When What We Need is Housing For the Homeless
Sacramento, CA – A pointed column this week by Josh Gohlke in the Sacramento Bee (warning paywall) argues, “California is ready to try almost any tactic on homelessness. Just not the one that works.”. Gohlke notes that unsheltered homelessness has exploded over the last several years, with an...
davisvanguard.org
SF DA Refuses to Meet with Youth and Advocates Asking Her to Reverse Policy Charging Kids as Adults
They called for age-appropriate care and support, highlighting that children tried as juveniles are less likely to be rearrested and that, between 2006 and 2016, none of the children transferred to adult court in SF were white. Special to the Vanguard. San Francisco, CA – Following interim District Attorney Brooke...
davisvanguard.org
Student Opinion: California Should Transition to Zero-Emission Vehicles, but Its Recent Gas-Powered Car Ban Is Unrealistic
SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced on Aug. 25 its ban on new sales of gasoline cars and light trucks by 2035, an ambitious measure stemming from governor Gavin Newsom’s 2020 Executive Order N-79-20. However, these requirements are not yet in effect, because they require approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Comments / 0