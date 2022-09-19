ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets NBA Rank: See where Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving were ranked

A new NBA season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Rank. Each year, ESPN ranks the top 100 players in the NBA, and the players ranked from 100 to 25 were revealed on Tuesday. A total of three Brooklyn Nets players made the list, with Kevin Durant remaining as a lock to appear in the top 25.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEWARK, NJ

