WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council is seeking more input on a proposal that calls for a hike in recycling fees. The current residential rate of recycling is $3.50 per month, with is tacked on to residents’ consumer bills. The proposal on the table was a three-year deal beginning in 2023 that would have seen that rate spike to $6.29 per month.

WARREN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO