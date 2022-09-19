Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Waste Drop-Off Site to be Closed
WARREN, Pa. – The yard waste drop-off site at the City of Warren’s Sewer Treatment Plant will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
explore venango
City of Oil City Searching for Full-Time Firefighter Applicants
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The City of Oil City is looking for applicants for the position of a full-time firefighter. Applicants must meet the current certification requirements of the Civil Service Commission, as well as PA Department of Health EMT or Paramedic certification. Prospective employees must be at...
yourdailylocal.com
CORE Sidewalk Sale/Suicide Prevention Education Day Set for Downtown Warren on Friday
WARREN, Pa. – Downtown Warren will be bustling with activities on Friday with vendors and mental health providers offering goods, services, and education all in the name of suicide prevention education. CORE (Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences) is hosting a Sidewalk Sale/Suicide Prevention Education Day from 10 a.m. to 8...
yourdailylocal.com
County Makes Landbank Pitch to Council
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren City Council heard a presentation from Commissioner Jeff Eggleston during Monday’s meeting regarding the county landbank initiative. The landbank is moving forward at the county level, a way to augment the county’s Redevelopment Authority. Resolutions will be sent to municipalities in the...
butlerradio.com
Lane Closures Set For I-79 In Harmony
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township could see some delays over the next couple of months. PennDOT announced that that there will be lane closures in the southbound lane of I-79 over the Harmony Bridge starting today through early November. Crews will be continuing their work to preserve the bridge.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
yourdailylocal.com
Council Seeking Additional Input on Recycling Program
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council is seeking more input on a proposal that calls for a hike in recycling fees. The current residential rate of recycling is $3.50 per month, with is tacked on to residents’ consumer bills. The proposal on the table was a three-year deal beginning in 2023 that would have seen that rate spike to $6.29 per month.
explore venango
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
wesb.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
erienewsnow.com
Bridge Dedication Ceremony to be Held to Honor Trooper John W. Marin
Pennsylvania State Senator Michelle Brooks will be dedicating a bridge in Crawford County in Memorial of Trooper John W. Marin. Trooper Marin retired in 1994 from Troop E Meadville. Marin dedicated his career to public safety, and joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1968. Marin, or JW as he was...
ems1.com
Struggling to survive, Pa. ambulance service asks communities for help
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic showed Doug Dick just how dedicated his ambulance crews are, but they are still stretched too thin. "Now we're trying to fight to survive," he said of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute in Pine Township. Dick, who founded the company in...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Boys Earn Road Shutout Over Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – Three players had multi-goal efforts, and two combined for a shutout as Warren blanked Oil City, 11-0 on Tuesday. Parks Ordiway led the offense with five goals and three assists, while Jack Darling had two goals and three assists, and Finn Ordiway had two goals.
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase
Erie City Council members met Wednesday to vote on raising council member wages for the future. However, things took an unexpected turn as the ordinance failed to pass. The Erie City Council voted against an ordinance that would have increased their pay by nearly 60% starting in 2024. On Aug. 17, Erie City Council members […]
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hurt or what may have caused...
traveltasteandtour.com
Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.
An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of hit-and-run in which a Tionesta man was injured after his motorcycle was struck from behind on Route 208. According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on State...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
