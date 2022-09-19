ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Waste Drop-Off Site to be Closed

WARREN, Pa. – The yard waste drop-off site at the City of Warren’s Sewer Treatment Plant will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

City of Oil City Searching for Full-Time Firefighter Applicants

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The City of Oil City is looking for applicants for the position of a full-time firefighter. Applicants must meet the current certification requirements of the Civil Service Commission, as well as PA Department of Health EMT or Paramedic certification. Prospective employees must be at...
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

County Makes Landbank Pitch to Council

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren City Council heard a presentation from Commissioner Jeff Eggleston during Monday’s meeting regarding the county landbank initiative. The landbank is moving forward at the county level, a way to augment the county’s Redevelopment Authority. Resolutions will be sent to municipalities in the...
WARREN, PA
Oil City, PA
Government
City
Oil City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
butlerradio.com

Lane Closures Set For I-79 In Harmony

Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township could see some delays over the next couple of months. PennDOT announced that that there will be lane closures in the southbound lane of I-79 over the Harmony Bridge starting today through early November. Crews will be continuing their work to preserve the bridge.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development

Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
BUTLER, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Council Seeking Additional Input on Recycling Program

WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council is seeking more input on a proposal that calls for a hike in recycling fees. The current residential rate of recycling is $3.50 per month, with is tacked on to residents’ consumer bills. The proposal on the table was a three-year deal beginning in 2023 that would have seen that rate spike to $6.29 per month.
WARREN, PA
Person
Kyle Barker
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County

A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
#Penndot#Recreation Construction#Steel Bridge#Girder Bridge#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Boys Earn Road Shutout Over Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. – Three players had multi-goal efforts, and two combined for a shutout as Warren blanked Oil City, 11-0 on Tuesday. Parks Ordiway led the offense with five goals and three assists, while Jack Darling had two goals and three assists, and Finn Ordiway had two goals.
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase

Erie City Council members met Wednesday to vote on raising council member wages for the future. However, things took an unexpected turn as the ordinance failed to pass. The Erie City Council voted against an ordinance that would have increased their pay by nearly 60% starting in 2024. On Aug. 17, Erie City Council members […]
ERIE, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.

An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

