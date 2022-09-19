Read full article on original website
Man working in yard killed after being hit by truck that ran off Horry County road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old man working in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said. A 2013 […]
myhorrynews.com
Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP
A 68-year-old man standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ronald Hewitt....
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
WMBF
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at 5609 Bay Road, located off Highway 707. A Google search matches the location to Bay Road Car Wash.
WMBF
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
WMBF
Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
abcnews4.com
One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
WMBF
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
WMBF
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered in a wooded area off Kent Road, which is located in a rural part of the county off Highway 521. Authorities added the...
WMBF
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
wpde.com
'Who is sick enough to do that?' Neighbor reacts following deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who lives near a road in Florence where police found the body of a man who had been dragged or carried following a hit and run nearly three miles away. Ciara Roberson said it's just hard to fathom what happened. "Some type of...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep SUV on Highway 45 near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday evening after colliding with an SUV, on Highway 45 near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive when a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 45 and a 2021 Jeep […]
WMBF
Police searching for teen with autism reported missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing teen with autism last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. Zahir Aiken, 13, was last seen in the Ramsey Acres neighborhood wearing a blue polo and khaki pants without shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to call...
wpde.com
Victim identified in deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Cpl. David Jones says the operator of a...
Lanes of I-95 reopen after tractor-trailer fire
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County. Troopers said lanes of traffic were blocked and the fire department was on scene for some time. All lanes re-opened Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened […]
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night near the Loris area. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 71-year-old Gary Abrams of Loris was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. According to the...
Police: Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. A passenger in the car told officers...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dual funeral service announced for Brunswick County pilots killed in plane crash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County men killed in an Horry County plane crash on September 14th will be remembered at a dual funeral service later this week. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and Ocean Isle Beach resident Barrie McMurtrie.
Florence police search for missing 17-year-old
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
