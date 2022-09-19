ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WMBF

Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

One is dead after school bus crash in Marion County

According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), an individual is dead after a crash this morning around 8:10am between a smaller SUV and a school bus carrying high schoolers. According to OPD, the incident happened near the intersection of SE 36th Ave and SE 15th St. OPD says that the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Suc#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep SUV on Highway 45 near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday evening after colliding with an SUV, on Highway 45 near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive when a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 45 and a 2021 Jeep […]
LORIS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wpde.com

Victim identified in deadly crash involving motorcycle near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Loris, officials say. Investigators with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 45 near Strickland Drive. Cpl. David Jones says the operator of a...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Lanes of I-95 reopen after tractor-trailer fire

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County. Troopers said lanes of traffic were blocked and the fire department was on scene for some time. All lanes re-opened Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for missing 17-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy