go955.com
2 injured and sent to the hospital after minivan vs motorcycle crash in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured in a crash between a minivan and a motorcycle on Wednesday evening, September 21. Portage Public Safety Police and the Portage Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Centre Avenue and Portage Road around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the...
go955.com
Mendon man accused of shooting at police arraigned on 12 charges in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Mendon man who is accused of shooting at police officers last weekend is now facing 12 charges in St. Joseph County. Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on Tuesday in St. Joseph County District Court on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.
go955.com
Three complaints filed against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A third person has alleged inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety chief Vernon Coakley through an email sent to the city of Kalamazoo. In a report on WWMT, the individual emailed the city one day after Coakley was placed on...
go955.com
Police searching for suspect who threatened customer at Battle Creek gas station with a pistol
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man that threatened another person with a gun at a Battle Creek gas station on Monday, September 19. Authorities say deputies were sent to the Sunoco gas station at 334 North 20th Street on...
