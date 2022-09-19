Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Fox 59
Powerful cold front brings storms and a sharp transition to fall
INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region. Evening storms & frontal passage. Several storms have impacted...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Chance of isolated severe storms Wednesday
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. The winds will increase out of the south-southwest, gusting around 20 to 25 mph. Heat indices will be in the mid- to upper 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon, with scattered storms arriving...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: September sizzler to a big cool down
INDIANAPOLIS — The skies have cleared out, and temperatures will fall overnight into the fall into the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible. Tuesday will be hot and humid under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar more than 10 degrees above normal, into the upper 80s. Wednesday will bring much of the same, approaching the 90-degree mark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Potential for severe storms Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS — After a dry and pleasant pattern, changes arrive later today. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this morning into the afternoon, as a complex of storms slides out of Illinois. Clouds will increase today, with winds out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.
LIST: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
INDIANAPOLIS — The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and spooky) has arrived. Fall officially started Thursday, Sept. 22. That not only means re(leaf) from the heat, but that plenty of feasts and fright are in our near future. There are a lot of events happening across central...
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayshire Castle Medieval Faire returns this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Indiana — If you want to take it back to medieval times, here's your chance. Clayshire Castle in Bowling Green, Indiana is hosting their annual Medieval Faire this weekend. You may remember Chuck Lofton visited the bed-and-breakfast as part of his Big Adventure earlier this year. And...
Crane knocks power lines across I-70, causes closure near Rural and Keystone
Drivers should expect an extended closure on Interstate 70 on the city's east side after a crane knocked power lines onto the highway, according to Indiana State Police.
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Boone County farm crawl taking place this weekend
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
Comments / 0