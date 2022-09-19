ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than a year ago.

A few gas stations in the northern portion of Columbus saw gas drop below $3. A station near the United Dairy Farmers on Ohio State Route 3, a Meijer at 100 Polaris Pkwy and a GetGo at 672 N. State St. all had gas at $2.99, a price rarely seen since 2021.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has dropped 3.9 cents, down to $3.64 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was a Costco with regular unleaded for $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69 at an area BP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

