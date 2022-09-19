Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than a year ago.

A few gas stations in the northern portion of Columbus saw gas drop below $3. A station near the United Dairy Farmers on Ohio State Route 3, a Meijer at 100 Polaris Pkwy and a GetGo at 672 N. State St. all had gas at $2.99, a price rarely seen since 2021.

Nationally, gas has dropped 3.9 cents, down to $3.64 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was a Costco with regular unleaded for $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69 at an area BP.

