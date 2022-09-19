Tegtmeier lacks experience, spreads unfounded fears. As a retired educator and supervisor of student teachers in the western part of Nebraska, I have been in many public and private school classrooms and I’m very proud of the teachers and administrators who are educating our students. I have not witnessed in District 7 schools the teaching or grooming of Comprehensive Sexual Education, or about Critical Race Theory.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO