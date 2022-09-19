ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A novel holographic microscope could image mouse brain through its skull

By Nergis Firtina
 3 days ago
Holographic image of a microscope

Researchers can now view the mouse brain through the skull thanks to a new holographic microscope.

Led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea and Professor CHOI Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope .

The results were published in Science Advances on July 27.

According to the results, it is possible to "see through" the intact skull with the novel microscope. It also means that it can provide high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.

It is essential to precisely assess the signal reflected from the target tissue and apply enough light energy to the sample to explore the interior properties of living organisms using light. However, in living tissues, multiple scattering effects and severe aberration tend to occur when light hits the cells, which makes it difficult to obtain sharp images.

A neural network in the brain of a living mouse was observed without removing the skull.

Institute for Basic Science

Now it is much easier

Light experiences repeated scattering in intricate structures like living tissue, which causes photons to erratically shift their direction several times as they pass through the tissue. A large portion of the image data carried by the light is damaged due to this process.

By correcting the wavefront distortion of the light reflected from the object to be examined, it is feasible to see the relatively deep characteristics inside the tissues, even if there is only a minimal amount of reflected light. However, this correcting process is hampered by the various scattering effects, said the statement . As a result, it's crucial to reduce the ratio of the multiple-scattered waves and raise it to acquire a high-resolution deep-tissue image.

The study team was able to quantitatively analyze how light and matter interact, which allowed them to develop their earlier microscope further. A super-depth, three-dimensional time-resolved holographic microscope that enables deeper-than-ever tissue viewing was successfully developed, according to a recent study.

More than 80 times the light energy

Specifically, the researchers devised a method to preferentially select single-scattered waves by taking advantage of the fact that they have similar reflection waveforms even when light is input from various angles.

By using complex algorithm and a numerical operation that analyzes the eigenmode of a medium (a unique wave that delivers light energy into a medium), allows the finding of a resonance mode that maximizes constructive interference (interference that occurs when waves of the same phase overlap) between wavefronts of light, this novel microscope is focusing on more than 80 times the light energy on the neural fibers than before, while selectively removing unnecessary signals.

“When we first observed the optical resonance of complex media, our work received great attention from academia," said Professor KIM Moonseok and Dr. JO Yonghyeon, who have developed the foundation of the holographic microscope.

"From basic principles to practical application of observing the neural network beneath the mouse skull, we have opened a new way for brain neuroimaging convergent technology by combining the efforts of talented people in physics, life, and brain science.”

Abstract

Compensation of sample-induced optical aberrations is crucial for visualizing microscopic structures deep within biological tissues. However, strong multiple scattering poses a fundamental limitation for identifying and correcting the tissue-induced aberrations. Here, we introduce a label-free deep-tissue imaging technique termed dimensionality reduction adaptive-optical microscopy (DReAM) to selectively attenuate multiple scattering. We established a theoretical framework in which dimensionality reduction of a time-gated reflection matrix can attenuate uncorrelated multiple scattering while retaining a single-scattering signal with a strong wave correlation, irrespective of sample-induced aberrations. We performed mouse brain imaging in vivo through the intact skull with the probe beam at visible wavelengths. Despite the strong scattering and aberrations, DReAM offered a 17-fold enhancement of single scattering–to–multiple scattering ratio and provided high-contrast images of neural fibers in the brain cortex with the diffraction-limited spatial resolution of 412 nanometers and a 33-fold enhanced Strehl ratio.

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity

Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts

Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mathematics enable scientists to understand organization within a cell's nucleus

Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke's third law says that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Indika Rajapakse, Ph.D., is a believer. The engineer and mathematician now finds himself a biologist. And he believes the beauty of blending these three disciplines is crucial to unraveling how cells work.
SCIENCE
The Independent

MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water

A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough fossil shows what a dinosaur-era pig would have looked like

A recent study on a 250 million-year-old fossil collection previously recovered from the Karoo desert in South Africa reveals various secrets of Lystrosaurus (also known as “shovel lizard”) — a strange animal that roamed the Earth during the Permian and Triassic eras and survived the biggest catastrophic event of that time. Interestingly, Lystrosaurus looked like a reptile but had mammal-like features, Live Science reported.
INDIA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot

Elon Musk is getting ready to unveil his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, and an improved smart summon feature as a top priority in the run-up to Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, was among the concepts that the company unveiled during its inaugural AI day and is prepared for release, news reports across sections of media noted on Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time

In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
WILDLIFE
