Digital Trends
Why AMD doesn’t need to beat the RTX 4090 to overtake Nvidia
Nvidia RTX 4090 is official, and it’s launching in a few short weeks; if you can stomach the $1,600 price tag, that is. Prices are up for RTX 40-series GPUs across the board, from $100 at the low-end to $500 at the high end. That puts Nvidia in a precarious position considering AMD’s RX 7000 GPUs are right around the corner.
notebookcheck.net
Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make
Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
We've run the numbers and Nvidia's RTX 4080 cards don't add up
And so it begins. The next-gen graphics fest we've all been waiting for is here. And yet I'm already massively disappointed. Nvidia has pulled the wraps off its new RTX 40-series graphics, otherwise known as Ada Lovelace, and the numbers don't add up. The top-end RTX 4090 (opens in new...
Digital Trends
Even without the RTX 4090, Nvidia is making building a PC much more expensive
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is on the way. The company revealed as much today during its GeForce Beyond event at GTC 2022. It promises two to four times the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti, which would make it one of the largest jumps we’ve seen in performance between generations.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s monstrous RTX 4090 is 2 to 4 times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti
Nvidia made the RTX 4090 official at its special GeForce Beyond event today, following months of rumors and leaks that detailed everything about this card. It looks like the fastest graphics card ever made, and according to Nvidia, it is. But as we knew from extensive watercooler talk, it comes at the cost of 450W of power.
Digital Trends
How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse
Nvidia will soon be powering its version of the metaverse with the same robust infrastructure that powers the company’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Nvidia revealed Omniverse Cloud during its GTC 2022 keynote, which brings Nvidia’s suite of metaverse tools to nearly any PC. Although Omniverse has been...
AMD CEO plans to negotiate 2nm & 3nm chip supplies with TSMC soon
Something to look forward to: As the new Ryzen 7000 series processors reach store shelves, with RDNA 3 right behind it, AMD has fully adopted 5nm processors for their products. However, the company doesn't plan on staying at 5nm for long. Team Red intends to meet with TSMC to negotiate future 2nm and 3nm chip supplies.
Digital Trends
AMD cuts GPU prices at just the right time to pull ahead of Nvidia
AMD has just started lowering the list price of its Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. Spanning across the entire lineup, the price cuts are significant, and they are already beginning to come into effect. This decision comes at a good time for AMD, but not so much for Nvidia. Soon...
Digital Trends
Nvidia DLSS 3 predicts frames to deliver next-level gaming performance
Nvidia has just announced DLSS 3 at its GeForce Beyond event, a new generation of its deep learning super sampling technology that will be available on next-gen Nvidia RTX 40-Series graphics cards. DLSS 3 is a new AI that predicts entire frames instead of just pixels. This time around, it...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090: Release date, price, and specs
The flagship Ada Lovelace card is coming soon and packing serious power.
Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'
A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz
At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
Nvidia unveils DLSS 3 promising 4x frame rate increases for RTX 40-series GPUs
At GTC 2022 Nvidia unveiled the next step for its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology and it promises huge improvements to frame rates thanks to a complete rethinking of how it works. In fact, Nvidia claims its new DLSS 3 is capable of quadrupling frame rates compared to native. This is on top of the new GPUs offering 2–3 times the ray tracing performance (opens in new tab) of the previous generation.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4080 vs. RTX 3080: Is Ada Lovelace worth it?
Nvidia made the RTX 4080 official at its GeForce Beyond event, and now that we have some details, it’s time to see how the next-generation Ada Lovelace card compares to the old guard: the RTX 3080. Although we don’t have a lot of concrete details yet, we still have enough to compare the specs, pricing, and expected performance of the RTX 3080 and RTX 4080.
notebookcheck.net
Asus PN53 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000H get leaked
AMD Leaks / Rumors Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Pre-order listings for the unannounced successor of the Asus PN52 mini PCs have been spotted at certain European retailers by keen-eyed redditor users. The PN52 models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000H were announced in January 2022 with availability in late Q1, but it looks like Asus is already planning to launch an updated PN53 lineup with AMD’s latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H APUs later this year.
Digital Trends
This ultrawide curved monitor got a $125 discount at HP today
Whether you need more room for work or play, the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is exactly what you need to be able to spread out and get organized. This is one of our favorite desktop monitor deals happening right now; for only $405 at HP, you can bring home this gorgeous display, saving you $125 off its original price of $530. If you’ve been considering buying a new display, this deal may very well be enticing enough to convince you to add one to your cart right away.
Digital Trends
Nvidia is betting on software for the RTX 4090, and that’s the right call
Nvidia finally announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 at its special GeForce Beyond broadcast. The cards are arriving soon, and they’re packed full of new features. So many, in fact, that Nvidia focused a lot less on raw performance during its presentation and a lot more on the software stack that will support Ada Lovelace GPUs.
Nvidia is launching two RTX 4080 graphics cards this November starting at $899
And they're totally different specs: from memory to CUDA Core counts.
Digital Trends
Nvidia says falling GPU prices are ‘a story of the past’
Nvidia has just confirmed what many of us were already suspecting — GPUs are expensive, and Nvidia plans to keep it that way. During a Q&A session with the media, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lifted the veil of suspense on RTX 40-Series pricing, and the insights are not what we’ve been hoping to hear.
Digital Trends
Intel’s CEO has great news about Arc Alchemist graphics
Gamers, there is good news about Intel Arc Alchemist. It comes in the form of reassurances that the Intel Arc A770 graphics cards are basically ready for retail, and they come from none other than Intel’s own CEO, Pat Gelsinger. “We are now getting first batch of A770 cards...
