Whether you need more room for work or play, the HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is exactly what you need to be able to spread out and get organized. This is one of our favorite desktop monitor deals happening right now; for only $405 at HP, you can bring home this gorgeous display, saving you $125 off its original price of $530. If you’ve been considering buying a new display, this deal may very well be enticing enough to convince you to add one to your cart right away.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO