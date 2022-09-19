Tully's Tails: Meet Valentina Grace

Lori Lynn has only had Valentina Grace for less than a month, but she tells ABC Action News she’s already taken 200 pictures of her. So much so that she feels her dog hates the camera.

“I feel like I've always had her like I know she's my dog because she just fits right,” explained Lynn.

She rescued Valentina from Texas. She said she would have probably flown to Europe or wherever to get her. Valentina is 10 years old, and Lynn couldn’t fathom what must have been going through this dog’s mind when she brought her home.

Lori Lynn

“She was with the same family for 10 years, and then she got surrendered, and now she's like, where’s my family,” said Lynn.

Surrenders continue to overwhelm shelters nationwide, and Lynn wants to do her part to help.

“Trust me if I won the mega Mega Millions, I was going to buy you know half of a state and just take every dog that was left behind because it's like these poor dogs are probably so confused like why are you giving me up,” explained Lynn. “Until I can keep adopting dogs and giving them the best rest of your life. You know, it means a lot to me.”

