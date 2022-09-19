ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Stevens facing multiple charges after found asleep at the wheel

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams saw an orange Ford Edge backed into the Newcomb Cemetery in the grassy area of the cemetery. Williams allegedly saw the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. After about two minutes of Williams trying to wake him, the driver woke up and tried to start the SUV.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car

On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wymt.com

Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
CORBIN, KY
wvlt.tv

Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Video footage leads to arrest of two men for criminal mischief

A pair of men face charges including theft and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into vehicles and taking items they found inside. Brent Edward Hammonds, 21, and Takota Hagle, 18, both of Harlan, were arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, by Harlan City Police Officer K. Helton on complaint warrants obtained by Harlan City Police Officer Mark Saylor.
HARLAN, KY
wvlt.tv

Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Monday after a car chase and drug bust, an incident report states. The chase happened around 1:30 p.m., the report said, when officers tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for tinted windows on Dry Gap Road at E. Emory Road. The driver, identified as Lucky Clark, allegedly evaded the traffic stop by driving off, crashing into another car on Dry Gap Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Overton County News

Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
JAMESTOWN, TN
newstalk987.com

Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery

Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Charges

Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION

More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

