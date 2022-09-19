Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Stevens facing multiple charges after found asleep at the wheel
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams saw an orange Ford Edge backed into the Newcomb Cemetery in the grassy area of the cemetery. Williams allegedly saw the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. After about two minutes of Williams trying to wake him, the driver woke up and tried to start the SUV.
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
wvlt.tv
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
wvlt.tv
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
WTVQ
I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
harlanenterprise.net
Video footage leads to arrest of two men for criminal mischief
A pair of men face charges including theft and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into vehicles and taking items they found inside. Brent Edward Hammonds, 21, and Takota Hagle, 18, both of Harlan, were arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, by Harlan City Police Officer K. Helton on complaint warrants obtained by Harlan City Police Officer Mark Saylor.
wvlt.tv
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Monday after a car chase and drug bust, an incident report states. The chase happened around 1:30 p.m., the report said, when officers tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for tinted windows on Dry Gap Road at E. Emory Road. The driver, identified as Lucky Clark, allegedly evaded the traffic stop by driving off, crashing into another car on Dry Gap Road.
wymt.com
Ky. police investigate hit-and-run at produce market
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run at Riverside Produce that happened Saturday. The produce market is at the intersection of US Highway 25W and KY 92W. Police said the person driving the car involved left the scene before they arrived. They said a witness described the...
Overton County News
Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
newstalk987.com
Four Juveniles are Arrested Following Knoxville Armed Robbery
Four boys are arrested following an armed robbery in Knoxville. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responding to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue yesterday morning (Sunday) where two men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects, who fled the scene in an SUV. The Knox County...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Charges
Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
Man sentenced to almost 15 years after killing pregnant Jefferson County mom, toddler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The driver who was convicted of killing a mother, her unborn child and her son in Jefferson County in 2019 has been sentenced. William Phillips was found guilty on multiple counts of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment on June 11, 2022. Phillips was sentenced to almost...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Public Schools officials said a student was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. They said the female student pulled an alarm Wednesday morning which caused Harlan County High School to evacuate. Officials said the Harlan Fire Department responded to the high school.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
