Campbell County, TN

visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
franchising.com

Couple Opens East Tennessee Office Pride Cleaning Franchise

September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - Jason and Ashley Jain are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Sevierville-Pigeon Forge, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout East Tennessee. Before finding Office Pride, Jason Jain was a certified commercial truck...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

September 22, 2022

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long gone now, but back in the day, Saturday morning cattle sales took place in LaFollette. This image (above) shows one being held…
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
traveltasteandtour.com

Morristown, TN

Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
MORRISTOWN, TN
1450wlaf.com

Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
News Break
Politics
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette

Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: Steele and Geneva Disney Adkins, Sister: Sallie Roberts, Brothers: David Adkins and Benny Adkins. Survived by:. Daughter: Sabrina Stratton. Son: Greg Thomas. Grandchildren:...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville

Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville, TN finished her journey on September 17, 2022. Jennie fought a long courageous battle with Lyme disease. Jennie had a great love for animals, especially her past family pets, beloved cats Misty and Bubba, as well as their German Shephard, Bear. She also, fed many neighborhood animals including her family of racoons.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
KNOXVILLE, TN

