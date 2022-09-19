Read full article on original website
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Saturday morning cattle sales occurred in Downtown Lafollette years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long gone now, but back in the day, Saturday morning cattle sales took place in Lafollette. This image (above) shows one being held in the parking lot of Sharp Furniture Company later to become Bobby Queener’s Furniture, and in the early 1970s, it was the Goodyear Store.
Couple Opens East Tennessee Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - Jason and Ashley Jain are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Sevierville-Pigeon Forge, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout East Tennessee. Before finding Office Pride, Jason Jain was a certified commercial truck...
September 22, 2022
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long gone now, but back in the day, Saturday morning cattle sales took place in LaFollette. This image (above) shows one being held…
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
New signs on Sevierville’s greenway help people find their way
New wayfinding signs have been placed along Sevierville's 12-mile greenway system. The Parks and Recreation department said the signs match other signs in the new city-wide wayfinding program.
Asbury starting 66th year at Peoples Bank of the South
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In the summer of 2017, WLAF caught up with Mildred Bullard Asbury the day before she began her 61st year at Peoples Bank of the South. Not a lot has changed these past five years although she did have a knee replaced back in June. “I got back as soon as I could. It was about a three-four-week process,” said Asbury.
Morristown, TN
Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
Highway 63 construction poses perilous sections
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are some areas in the construction zone on the Gen. Carl Stiner Highway (Hwy 63) that pose problems if traveled into. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was shooting some photos via Eagle I on Wednesday evening when he heard a strange noise. He turned around to look down the valley saw a car coming in the marked off lane construction crews had just milled up. “I look and see a woman “just getting it,” and I think she may have torn some of the under carriage out. She just kept on going, and she turned off onto Old Middlesboro Highway,” said Hutson.
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette
Mary Helen Thomas, age 77, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: Steele and Geneva Disney Adkins, Sister: Sallie Roberts, Brothers: David Adkins and Benny Adkins. Survived by:. Daughter: Sabrina Stratton. Son: Greg Thomas. Grandchildren:...
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville
Jennie Lee Martin, age 59 of Caryville, TN finished her journey on September 17, 2022. Jennie fought a long courageous battle with Lyme disease. Jennie had a great love for animals, especially her past family pets, beloved cats Misty and Bubba, as well as their German Shephard, Bear. She also, fed many neighborhood animals including her family of racoons.
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
