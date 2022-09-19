ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

1450wlaf.com

Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff

Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
DUFF, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Karns, TN
1450wlaf.com

Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield

Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Step-daughter: Jacquelyne Collins; Alisha Chestnut and husband Tim. Grandchildren: Orlando, Genesis, Andromeda, Axios, Aggie. Brother: Jim Stalker of Thomasville, NC. Sisters: Patty Koonz; Mae Zimmerman of Clio, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date...
CLAIRFIELD, TN
1450wlaf.com

Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro

Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.
JACKSBORO, TN
WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Lee visits Roane State Campbell County Campus

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee visited LaFollette on Monday to tour the Roane State Community College Campbell County Campus. Roane State President Chris Whaley and Campbell County Campus Director Tracy Powers took the governor on a tour of the school, including several active classrooms where the governor interacted with students.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION

More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...

