See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/20/2022-6AM)
Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff
Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield
Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Step-daughter: Jacquelyne Collins; Alisha Chestnut and husband Tim. Grandchildren: Orlando, Genesis, Andromeda, Axios, Aggie. Brother: Jim Stalker of Thomasville, NC. Sisters: Patty Koonz; Mae Zimmerman of Clio, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date...
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Lee visits Roane State Campbell County Campus
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee visited LaFollette on Monday to tour the Roane State Community College Campbell County Campus. Roane State President Chris Whaley and Campbell County Campus Director Tracy Powers took the governor on a tour of the school, including several active classrooms where the governor interacted with students.
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Asking for Help to Find Two Dangerous Men
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men, who have been on the run for months, they are calling dangerous. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on harassment charges for reportedly making threats to businesses in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and could be anywhere in East Tennessee.
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
Tennessee football: Jimmy Calloway suspension, SEC inaction suggest his punches were justified
He was ejected for throwing four to five punches on a play as Tennessee football beat the Akron Zips 63-6 last week. However, per multiple tweets from reports with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Calloway will only be suspended for a half against the Florida Gators. On the surface, this is...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
