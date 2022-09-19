Read full article on original website
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
The bill would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% in 2023. Most Missourians pay the top income tax rate. Income taxes could gradually fall to as low as 4.5% if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
KMBC.com
AAA says Missouri's four month streak of dropping gas prices ended with a slight uptick this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. That price ended a 13-week streak of lower gas prices in the state. Gas was five cents more compared to the previous week and is 53...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation shares CWD sampling locations for deer hunters
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that it is again offering free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease during the entire deer season at select locations in the region, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors. MDC is also...
myozarksonline.com
Farm Safety and Health Week: Wednesday
Missouri Farm Safety and Health Week continues today. Wednesday’s focus is on youth safety. Christi Mitchell with the Missouri Department of Agriculture says keeping kids safe when living or working on a farm can have its challenges. My Ozarks Online · Gb092122Miller01. Tomorrow’s focus for Missouri Farm Safety...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri. Bryant Creek State Park is expected to open Friday in Douglas County. Missouri state officials will commemorate the new site with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. According to...
lakeexpo.com
Planning A Fall Foliage Outing? Check Missouri's Fall Color Forecast
As if on cue, temperatures at Lake of the Ozarks are expected to cool on the first day of fall — Sept. 22 — meaning Missouri's beautiful fall colors are just around the corner. Missourians enjoy fall foliage through boating, camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating. To...
KYTV
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City
The city of Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss the city's transit system and a possible new bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The post City of Columbia explores transit service to Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 & student loan debt forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive SurveyUSA poll conducted for KY3 and several other television stations examines how Missourians feel about several big issues. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision, and 19% are not sure.
ksmu.org
Missouri Senate passes tax cut and credits, House passes its own tax credit bill
Missouri House members will meet next week to consider two Senate bills passed on Wednesday: a permanent income tax cut and an agriculture bill that includes a set of tax credits. The Missouri Senate voted 24-4 to pass the tax cut and 26-4 for the agriculture tax credits. They now...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
kbia.org
Missouri farmers will get federal help to cope with and mitigate climate change
Missouri farmers will benefit from $25 million in federal money designed to help them cope with and mitigate the effects of climate change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the money to the University of Missouri to help farmers statewide. It was one of 70 grants across the country the USDA announced last week.
Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School
A Cedar County judge on Wednesday again delayed ruling on the state’s efforts to close Agape Boarding School, the Stockton-based reform school facing mounting abuse allegations — allowing the school to stay open until at least the next hearing, which is scheduled for Monday. The post Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Best States for Fall?
A website set out to rank all the states based on how "fantastic" their falls are. States like Vermont and Maine are near the top of the list, but where does the Show-Me State of Missouri land on the list?. Thrillist.com came out with an article titled Every State Ranked...
