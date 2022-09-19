Read full article on original website
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
wvlt.tv
4,000-pound pizza oven on wheels gives Jefferson County a taste of Italy
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
wvlt.tv
A cold front “blows” into town today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
traveltasteandtour.com
Morristown, TN
Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
WATE
Townsend Fall Festival is back
TOWNSEND Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountains come to life with the celebration of bluegrass music. The sound and culture of mountain music will be showcased at this year’s Townsend Fall Festival on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, 24 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center. The event will...
texaslifestylemag.com
48 Hours in Knoxville
In the eastern part of Tennessee, you’ll find a city with an incredible Urban Wilderness located right in the heart of the city. Located in the foothills of the Great Smoky mountains and on the bank of the Tennessee River, Knoxville is a city which offers countless experiences, of all kinds, to visitors. In addition to communing with nature, take a day at Market Square for a farmer’s market, sample some of Knoxville’s best breweries, or cheer on the University of Tennessee Volunteer football team at a night game and sing “Rocky Top.” There is so much to see and do in Knoxville, but here are my top recommendations.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
wvlt.tv
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Each family received a healthy meal with fruit and a recipe card, which details how to prepare the meals at home. Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida. The Shrimp Dock say’s they’ll sell about 2,000 pounds of gator meat this week alone. Big...
WBIR
'I find it heartless' | Some Knoxville families forced to leave home for new property manager's renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for a home to rent in Knoxville are facing incredible challenges. Between rising rents and a low supply, some don't know where they will live. In Mechanicsville, 12 families received notices that they would need to navigate the market soon. "That was very low...
POLICE: Accident causes ‘major power outages’ in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Robertsville Road.
WATE
Pet of the week: Rose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
New signs on Sevierville’s greenway help people find their way
New wayfinding signs have been placed along Sevierville's 12-mile greenway system. The Parks and Recreation department said the signs match other signs in the new city-wide wayfinding program.
wvlt.tv
New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old. “People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said. Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown...
East TN woman warning others after losing $21,000 in fake Facebook auction
An East Tennessee woman, who lost over $20,000 on a pontoon boat that was supposed to be delivered nearly three months ago, is telling people to beware of fake online auction sites.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber’s 37th Pig Roast is five weeks from today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosts its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction on Tues., Oct. 25 at 6pm, at Knobby Hill Farm. The event will include dinner catered by Lindsey’s Sweet Treats and Catering, a live and silent auction...
