In the eastern part of Tennessee, you’ll find a city with an incredible Urban Wilderness located right in the heart of the city. Located in the foothills of the Great Smoky mountains and on the bank of the Tennessee River, Knoxville is a city which offers countless experiences, of all kinds, to visitors. In addition to communing with nature, take a day at Market Square for a farmer’s market, sample some of Knoxville’s best breweries, or cheer on the University of Tennessee Volunteer football team at a night game and sing “Rocky Top.” There is so much to see and do in Knoxville, but here are my top recommendations.

