Want to Brag About Your Accomplishments Without Looking Like You’re Bragging? Try Sharing the Credit

16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least 10 Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
Do You Need A Good Celebration at Work?
Last week we talked about celebrating your small wins and building a successful life and career one win at a time. Celebrating success in a company, large or small, is equally important. Celebrating both company and individual victories does not just create a positive “vibe.” It also helps workers see...
JOBS・
Are You Overly Ambitious? 10 Giveaways Your Lofty Goals Are Actually Working Against You
The word ambition usually has positive connotations to it. Ambitious people know what they want and don’t stop until they get it. That can be great when it comes to getting a degree or a nice-paying job. But some set their sights so high that trying to achieve those...
Parents Are Revealing The Creepiest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And It's Absolutely Bone-Chilling
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
KIDS・
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
