Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Stevens facing multiple charges after found asleep at the wheel
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Last Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Williams saw an orange Ford Edge backed into the Newcomb Cemetery in the grassy area of the cemetery. Williams allegedly saw the driver passed out in the driver’s seat. After about two minutes of Williams trying to wake him, the driver woke up and tried to start the SUV.
1450wlaf.com
Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield
Robert Stalker, age 70, of Clairfield passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Step-daughter: Jacquelyne Collins; Alisha Chestnut and husband Tim. Grandchildren: Orlando, Genesis, Andromeda, Axios, Aggie. Brother: Jim Stalker of Thomasville, NC. Sisters: Patty Koonz; Mae Zimmerman of Clio, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date...
1450wlaf.com
Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr., age 52, of Duff
Mr. Harvey Floyd Sharp, Jr. Age 52 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 08, 1969, in Lake City, Tennessee. Junior was preceded in death by:. Grandchildren, Henderson Twins; Father, Harvey Floyd Sharp, Sr.; Mother, Brenda Sue (Byrge) Sharp McQuinn;...
1450wlaf.com
Tennova La Follette Medical Center clinics are here for you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The newest Tennova La Follette Medical Center rural health clinic (RHC) hosted a meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon at its Caryville clinic which sits beside I-75 at Exit 134. “Our new patient numbers are impressively growing at each of our clinics,” said Mark Cain, CEO for the Tennova La Follette Medical Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro
Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.
1450wlaf.com
Pamala Angel is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Leaking tanker truck forces I-75 southbound traffic to one lane
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A leaking tanker truck on I-75 has traffic down to a snail’s pace on the southbound side. The leak was called in to Central Dispatch at 9:08 this morning, and responding agencies have traffic down to one lane, the left, as the clean up continues.
1450wlaf.com
See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/20/2022-6AM)
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Chamber’s 37th Pig Roast is five weeks from today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosts its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction on Tues., Oct. 25 at 6pm, at Knobby Hill Farm. The event will include dinner catered by Lindsey’s Sweet Treats and Catering, a live and silent auction...
Comments / 0