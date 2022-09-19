Michael Frederick Lanciault, age 76, of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Thursday, September 15, 2022. Michael was born on April 24, 1946 in Caracas, Venezuela, where his father was a surveyor for Standard Oil New Jersey. He had many unique experiences growing up in another country, which he often shared with his family. They encouraged him to write a book of all his adventures, many of which included his beloved dog, Duke. At the age of 14, he moved to Worcester, Mass. to attend Assumption Prep for high school. He then attended Tulane University for architecture but later transferred to University of Florida to pursue a degree in construction management.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO