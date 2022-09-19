The St. Robert City Council will meet in its second regular meeting of the month this evening (Tuesday) at 5 o’clock in council chambers in the Municipal Center. Council members will consider ordinances authorizing five-year inspection program contracts with Ozark Applicators, LLC for the 150-thousand spheroid water tower known as “Tiger Tank,” the 75-thousand gallon elevated water tower known as “Cracker Barrel Tank,” the 250-thousand gallon elevated water tower known as “Well 5 Tower,” the 70 feet by 37.5 feet ground storage water tower known as “Well 6 Tower, and the 1-million gallon hydropillar water tower known as “Well 7 Tower.”

SAINT ROBERT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO