Missouri Attorney General Accuses Credit Card Companies Of Violating 2nd Amendment
Missouri’s Eric Schmitt is one of two dozen attorneys general accusing major credit card companies of violating Second Amendment rights. Brent Palm has more:
KJEL SPORTS TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: OAK PARK (4-0), 4; GLENDALE (3-1), 2. ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ROCKWOOD SUMMIT (3-1), 8; VASHON (1-2), 5. ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: LIFT FOR LIFE (3-1), 7; TRENTON (4-0), 3. CLASS 1. RANK, TEAM, REC., PTS., LW. 1. MONROE CITY (6), 4-0, 96, 1. 2. EAST BUCHANAN (4), 3-1,...
St. Robert City Council meets Tuesday night
The St. Robert City Council will meet in its second regular meeting of the month this evening (Tuesday) at 5 o’clock in council chambers in the Municipal Center. Council members will consider ordinances authorizing five-year inspection program contracts with Ozark Applicators, LLC for the 150-thousand spheroid water tower known as “Tiger Tank,” the 75-thousand gallon elevated water tower known as “Cracker Barrel Tank,” the 250-thousand gallon elevated water tower known as “Well 5 Tower,” the 70 feet by 37.5 feet ground storage water tower known as “Well 6 Tower, and the 1-million gallon hydropillar water tower known as “Well 7 Tower.”
Non Profit Think Tank Says Tax Would Do Little For Poor
The Missouri Legislature will be considering cuts to the individual state income tax rate and a plan to extend key agriculture tax credits. A nonprofit think tank called the Missouri Budget Project, says the governor’s plan does little to nothing to help low-income residents. Spokesperson Traci Gleason recommends strengthening property tax relief for some low-income senior citizens and an earned income tax credit for working families.
Illinois Man In Miller County Jail Facing Kidnapping Charges
An Illinois man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after allegedly trying to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. Authorities believe that 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy of Granite City, Illinois attempted to force a woman...
