World leaders gather for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was lowered at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday after her state funeral was held earlier in the day in London's Westminster Abbey.

She will be laid to rest later today in a private ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined streets to get a glimpse of the hearse carrying her coffin. Mourners tossed flowers and other items as the hearse drove through the streets of London to Windsor, which is nearly 20 miles away.

Elizabeth's coffin departed Wellington Arch after she was led on foot by the royal family out of Westminster Abbey following her state funeral. King Charles III, Prince Harry and Prince William were among those in the walking procession to Wellington Arch.

In addition to the family, friends and world leaders who gathered in Westminster Abbey, a number of health care workers were invited to the state funeral.

The British government also erected large public viewing areas for the public to watch the funeral service.

Monday was declared a federal holiday in the U.K. and a number of Commonwealth nations. Many businesses in London closed amid tight security. London's Heathrow Airport also briefly closed.

President Joe Biden was among the dozens of world leaders who were in attendance Monday. Political leaders waited inside Westminster Abbey as the queen's family followed behind her coffin as she was carried in.

“We gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer," said Dean of Westminster David Hoyle.