ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Homemakers of Today Seeks New Members

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Are you interested in learning new skills in homemaking while having fun? If you answered yes, the Barnes County Homemakers of Today would like to hear from you!. If a few friends would like to start a new club or perhaps join an existing club, there...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Ham Radio Enthusiasts Celebrate 75 Years

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Jason Linz and several other amateur radio operators from around Stutsman County gathered to network with one another. Linz says it was his idea to get other hobbyist together to meet but also celebrate a milestone with their crew. AARL, or...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Adam Kaseman

Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Inert Landfill Facing Storage Limit in 2023

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a recent study conducted on the city inert landfill at the request of Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell, it was found there’s not much space left in the future. Daryl Hornbuckle with Interstate Engineering provided the latest information to the Jamestown Public Works...
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Society
Jamestown, ND
Education
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Health
newsdakota.com

Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Ross Bergquist

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, North Dakota with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Public Schools Studying Enrollment, Facilities

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District will begin conducting a study of the enrollment and facilities with a task force. The move comes after Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board during their meeting Monday, Sept. 19 that conversations are needed regarding the district’s enrollment trends and how that impacts financial planning.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unmentionable#Ob Gyn Dr#Jrmc#Trinity Lutheran Church
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck

BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

CHI Health at Home Earn Two Patient Satisfaction Awards

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI Health at Home) – CHI Health at Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall hospice caregiver satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients. They were also recognized as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall home health patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Debra Marie Earles

The memorial service for Debra Marie Earles, 63, Valley City will be 10:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She died Saturday, September 17, at CHI Mercy Health, Valley City. Debra Marie Carpenter was born April...
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
newsdakota.com

Orriginals Inks Mason Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Agreement

JAMESTOWN, ND. (Knight Club) – Orriginals, the custom apparel embroidery and screen printing business in downtown Jamestown, announced today that it has secured the rights to use Mason Walters’ “name, image and likeness” on all clothing brands offered by the company. Walters is a two-time NAIA...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Winter Test Drive Event Raises $1,000 For Hi-Lites Team

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City along with your Heartland Chevy Dealers are pleased to announce that their Chevy Youth Sports Winter Test Drive Event that took place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 was a huge success. The $1,000 raised from the event...
newsdakota.com

Five-Run Fifth Helps Lead Jimmies Past VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (jimmiepride.com)– A five-run fifth inning helped the University of Jamestown baseball team break open the game as the Jimmies defeated Valley City State University 9-2 Wednesday evening. Xander Orejudos (SR/Ellensburg, WA), Trent Peters (SO/Niverville, MB, Canada), and Kendall Yackley (SR/Lynnwood, WA) each drove in a run...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Cayler Ellingson

Cayler Ellingson, age 18, of Grace City, ND, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington. Cayler’s Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:00PM-7:00PM Prayer Service at 7:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Grace City Cemetery.
GRACE CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Tim Ost To Leave His Morning Show Broadcast On KOVC

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After 47 years on the air, Tim Ost (TOST in the Morning) will be leaving his morning show after his shift on Friday, September 23rd. Tim will stay on in radio sales with i3G Media in Valley City. A party recognizing Tim Ost and...
newsdakota.com

Video Security System Improvements Proposed at Civic Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee moved ahead with a quote to improve video security at the Jamestown Civic Center. Director Pam Fosse says some of the activity has become dangerous in their parking lot. The Police Department has also had to be called...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

William “Bill” Hallock

William “Bill” Alva Hallock passed away on August 3, 2022 at the age of 83. He is survived in this life by his wife of 63 years, Elrose Marie Hallock, three of his adult children Alan (Linda), Victoria, Karla (Dr. Barry) Merriman. Seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren as well as his sister Dixie and five brothers Dugan, Murphy, Robyn, Barry and Timmy, along with several nieces and nephews.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

District 24 Candidates Forum Statements

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A candidate’s forum for District 24 North Dakota House of Representatives was held Tuesday, September 20th in the Valley City High School Activities Center. Republican’s Dwight Kiefert, and Cole Christensen along with Democrat Kaitlyn Huss, and Independent candidate Dr. Madeline Luke are vying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy