ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany gas prices fall for 3 months after $5 peak

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tRL9_0i1Avpcl00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After prices at the pump soared to record-highs, even reaching the $5 mark months ago, fuel costs in Albany have slowly gone the opposite direction. Gas prices nationwide have been dropping daily for over three months—14 weeks to be exact, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Albany on Monday was $3.79, nearly 50 cents lower than a month ago when it hit $4.28. The average price a year earlier was $3.23.

The cheapest station in the Capital Region was priced at $3.38 on Sunday, while the most expensive came with a hefty $4.85 price tag, according to GasBuddy price reports. Statewide, the lowest price was $3.07 while the most expensive was $4.99.

Gas prices could spike again this winter, Yellen warns

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, reaching a $3.64 average Monday. That number is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than in 2021.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said De Haan. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline.”

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

But De Haan warns this week could change the downward trend. “With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped,” the analyst said. “West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

09/22/2022: Fall is in the air

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie. Happy First Day of Fall! The new season officially begins at 9:03 PM. Why the specific timing? Well, that’s when the autumnal equinox occurs! It’s the moment at which the sun appears to pass over the equator, headed southward.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Us Inflation
Hot 99.1

Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price

Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
COLONIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NEWS10 ABC

Hawthorne Valley Farm Store to host Makers Market

Hawthorne Valley Farm Store is hosting its Makers Market series which features crafters and artisans who work at Hawthorne Valley. The markets will be held outside the Farm Store on September 24, October 29, November 19, and December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GHENT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State Sec. Rodriguez tours Glens Falls DRI efforts

Big changes are years into progress in downtown Glens Falls. The South Street Revitalization Project is underway, with a new draft of a farmer's market community hub revealed over the summer; and the Arts District of Glens Falls boasts new sidewalk stamps and two enormous murals, all new this year. Those projects have been made possible thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy