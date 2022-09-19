Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
newsdakota.com
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
kfgo.com
Name released in fatal two-truck crash south of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says Ross Berquist, 37, of Jamestown suffered fatal injuries after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker. The State Patrol says the driver...
gowatertown.net
UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown man dies in rear-end collision with fuel tanker
A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Inert Landfill Facing Storage Limit in 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a recent study conducted on the city inert landfill at the request of Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell, it was found there’s not much space left in the future. Daryl Hornbuckle with Interstate Engineering provided the latest information to the Jamestown Public Works...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Ham Radio Enthusiasts Celebrate 75 Years
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Jason Linz and several other amateur radio operators from around Stutsman County gathered to network with one another. Linz says it was his idea to get other hobbyist together to meet but also celebrate a milestone with their crew. AARL, or...
newsdakota.com
Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck
BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
newsdakota.com
VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
newsdakota.com
Ransom County Sobriety Enforcement Results
ENDERLIN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Ransom County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Sept 16. The checkpoint occurred from 8 PM until 10:45 PM at the intersection of Highway 46 and Country Road 38 east of Enderlin. Roughly 278 vehicles...
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District To Increase Building Fund Levy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan. The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction....
newsdakota.com
Oakes Man Faces Several Charges In Dickey County
OAKES, N.D. (KVRR) – Officers had to taser a man after he refuses to comply with demands to halt. They were called Sunday, September 18th to a report of domestic assault and damaged property. 41-year-old Daryell Simpson of Oakes was taken into custody. He was booked into the Barnes...
gowatertown.net
Hit and run crash at street dance leaves North Dakota man dead
MCHENRY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he was struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota. The Highway Patrol said it happened during a street dance in the Foster County community. Authorities say Cayler Ellingson of Grace City was walking on a street...
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village Seeking Trick-or-Treat Volunteers
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Planning is underway to bring back the popular Trick-or-Treat experience at the Frontier Village this Halloween. Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says she’s seeking individuals or organizations to be part of the event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 PM. “We need volunteers...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Boys Tennis Drop Close One to Fargo South
Valley City, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners drop another close match this time to Fargo South. With the loss, the Hi-Liners will enter the postseason as the #9 seed traveling to the #8 seed Wahpeton Huskies in the play-in match on Monday. The Hi-Liners will finish the regular season with a home match on Thursday against the defending state champs Grand Forks Central Knights.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Public Schools Studying Enrollment, Facilities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District will begin conducting a study of the enrollment and facilities with a task force. The move comes after Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board during their meeting Monday, Sept. 19 that conversations are needed regarding the district’s enrollment trends and how that impacts financial planning.
newsdakota.com
Bond Set For Man Accused in McHenry Vehicular Homicide Case
MCHENRY, N.D. (AP) — A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Tied for 8th After First Day of NW Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the first 36 holes of the NW Iowa National Invitational, which is being played at the par-72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies finished the day with a team score...
