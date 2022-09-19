ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Mcpeck
3d ago

no matter if it's 10.4% or 8%. it's still puts us way under the cost of living .and right now we pay $170 a month. for our health care. as after the 1st of Jan 2023. it may go up to $200. plus a deductible. so working your hole life to have something to be proud of. and relax for. you can't. you get penalize for owning a home car. . and others who come to are country. get free health care food . phone. and money to live on for a year. what they dont know if that 20 of them can live in a one bedroom apt. and split the cost. so that extra health in should go to us. the Americans who payed taxes there hole life

Gabriel
2d ago

Nothing is going to happen nothing is coming to Americans all our money is going to illegals and the politicians for kickbacks and payoffs

kas ann
3d ago

“Huge?” Spare the recipients please.. you take and take and take from people that worked their whole lives nothing but a joke but we can send billions to other countries instead of helping our own what a messed up way of doing things and ridiculous! Can’t even help our veterans our soldiers they’re told to go on food stamps! You people are a joke that come up with this acting like you’re so helpful! Nothing but worthless people that need to go!

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
