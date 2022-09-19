Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified
The special master appointed to review documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate heard arguments from lawyers and questioned whether certain documents had potentially been declassified. NBC's Tom Winter reports.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest loss Donald Trump has faced in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation and explains why the worst two days in Donald Trump’s life are the day he lost the 2020 election and today in light of that court decision and the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years
Author Dahlia Lithwick joins Morning Joe to discuss her book 'Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America'.Sept. 21, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Trump is betting on QAnon as the base for his anti-democracy mob
Former President Donald Trump is pivoting from keeping a calculated distance from QAnon conspiracy theory adherents to openly embracing them — and encouraging them to see him as a messiah-like figure. There’s a clear political motive behind it. Trump is trying to mobilize supporters who are most likely to do illicit, violent things to help return him to office.
I Have Some Questions About How The British Royal Family, Uh, Works — So I Found The Answers
Let's get to the bottom of this whole corgi situation.
U.K.・
MSNBC
Trump progeny, Eric, Ivanka, Jr., inextricably tied to Trump Org (and its legal woes)
Susanne Craig, New York Times investigative reporter, talks with Alex Wagner about the remarkable specificity and quantity of details in the New York Attorney General's lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company, including his sons and daughter who help run the company. Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'
Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Fox News that U.S. presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it. “Nobody gets to just think in their mind that the deepest secrets, our national security secrets, secrets that might mean life or death for our CIA officers, for our informants, for the people that are developing intelligence networks overseas, for our policymakers, for our troops that are serving right now as we're having this discussion. Information intelligence that is life and death for them. People don't just get to wish it away and declassify it,” says Crow. “In the United States of America, we have no kings, we have no queens, we have elected representatives. And he needs to be held accountable.” Sept. 22, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Trump appeared to indicate he intentionally sent docs to Mar-a-Lago in new interview
Donald Trump, in a Wednesday interview with his friend Sean Hannity, seemed to make a losing argument about why he took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago even worse. Trump made an outrageous claim about his supposedly magical powers to declassify documents. "Unfortunately for Trump," Joy Reid observes, "we are not all living in an episode of 'Bewitched.' He cannot just wiggle his nose and expect classified material to miraculously become unclassified." Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump tries to turn the National Archives into villains
As the scandal surrounding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has intensified, Donald Trump has invested considerable energies into attacking the FBI. Indeed, in recent weeks, the former president has lashed out wildly at the bureau and its agents, calling them “corrupt,” accusing them of “atrocities,” and telling his followers that the federal law enforcement officials are “mobsters,” “vicious monsters” and a “real threat to democracy.”
Comments / 0