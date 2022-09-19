ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with shooting at group in Silver Spring

A man has been charged with shooting at a group of people earlier this month in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearms charges, police said in a press release Thursday. According...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

147 MCPS students announced as National Merit semifinalists

147 MCPS students announced as National Merit semifinalists. Montgomery County Public Schools has announced that 147 students have been named as National Merit semifinalists. They were chosen from the high school juniors that scored highest on the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and will compete nationally for scholarships that will be awarded in the spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Bank Robbery#Police#Lsb Mymcmedia
bethesdamagazine.com

Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah

With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Gaithersburg High School athletic director accuses Northwest High football coach of assaulting him during brawl

The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School is alleging in a citizen’s complaint filed in Montgomery County District Court that the Northwest High School football team coach assaulted him during a brawl between the two teams during Friday night’s game on the Gaithersburg campus. Gaithersburg High Athletic Director...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Safety advocates: Fix county roads or more people ‘are gonna die’

When cycling safety advocate Peter Gray learned U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp had been killed while riding her bike in Bethesda last month, he was both saddened and demoralized. Langenkamp, 42, was struck and killed by a flatbed truck driver around 4 p.m. Aug. 25 while riding home from her children’s...
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

All Set and Money Muscle BBQ owners purchase Fryer’s Roadside in Silver Spring

The owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring are the new owners of Fryer’s Roadside on New Hampshire Avenue. Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer announced they had assumed ownership the eatery Saturday. They said in a statement that they will close the newly acquired business, a fried chicken and ice cream stand, with plans to reopen this fall.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS highlights progress in literacy learning in 2021-2022 school year report

The percentage of students meeting literacy attainment goals increased during the 2021-2022 academic year over the previous academic year, according to a report from Montgomery County Public Schools. However, only elementary schools showed an increase in the percentage of students reaching attainment of mathematics learning. Decreases in the percentage of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

What to do this week

Four steel cylindrical forms stand tall in a new long-term installation at Glenstone, the private contemporary art museum that opened in Potomac in 2006 and debuted expanded offerings in 2018. The mammoth pieces in renowned sculptor Richard Serra’s Four Rounds: Equal Weight, Unequal Measure each weigh 82 tons and range from 45 inches to 120 inches tall, with diameters from 78 inches to 127 inches. Daylight passes through skylights to illuminate Four Rounds in a new 4,000-square-foot concrete building by Thomas Phifer designed to house the exhibit.
POTOMAC, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy