The owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring are the new owners of Fryer’s Roadside on New Hampshire Avenue. Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer announced they had assumed ownership the eatery Saturday. They said in a statement that they will close the newly acquired business, a fried chicken and ice cream stand, with plans to reopen this fall.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO