bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with shooting at group in Silver Spring
A man has been charged with shooting at a group of people earlier this month in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearms charges, police said in a press release Thursday. According...
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with drug distribution following Whitman student’s death
The father of a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who died of a fentanyl overdose in January says he hopes that something positive results from the prosecution of the man who authorities say sold drugs to his son. Landen Hausman, 16, of Bethesda died Jan. 17 at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Life sciences firm locates new headquarters in Rockville to meet increased demand
This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 2022, to replace one of the news items listed in this roundup. Life sciences firm locates new headquarters in Rockville to meet increased demand. MaxCyte Inc., a life sciences firm which specializes in marketing a cell-engineering platform to help pharmaceutical companies...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing woman to death in Silver Spring home
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison Tuesday for stabbing a woman to death and trying to kill two others in a Silver Spring-area home more than two years ago. Biet Van Tran, 65, was charged with killing Linh Pham, 23, in a home...
bethesdamagazine.com
County sends 15 first responders to Puerto Rico for Hurriance Fiona response
Montgomery County has sent more than a dozen of its fire and rescue service personnel to Puerto Rico to assist residents in need of help after hurricane Fiona tore through the island last weekend. Division Chief Gary Cooper of the county Fire and Rescue Service told reporters during a news...
bethesdamagazine.com
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding in Montgomery County
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is expanding to Montgomery Village and Germantown this fall, according to the office of state District 39 Del. Lesley Lopez. The program will expand to Montgomery Village this month and in Germantown in November, according to a release from Lopez’s office . “It’s finally...
bethesdamagazine.com
How a Bethesda-area ice cream man is helping his Sierra Leone hometown
Alusine “Ajay” Jalloh’s ice cream truck is a kid magnet when it pulls up on a hot summer day at the Garrett Park Swimming Pool. With no snack bar on-site, it’s the go-to place for a frozen pop, sundae, milkshake, smoothie or shaved ice. “Ajay is...
bethesdamagazine.com
147 MCPS students announced as National Merit semifinalists
147 MCPS students announced as National Merit semifinalists. Montgomery County Public Schools has announced that 147 students have been named as National Merit semifinalists. They were chosen from the high school juniors that scored highest on the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and will compete nationally for scholarships that will be awarded in the spring.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five Montgomery County restaurants where you can celebrate Rosh Hashanah
With the high holiday quickly approaching, local restaurants are pumping out special menus in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The holiday begins Sunday and ends Tuesday. Here are five Montgomery County restaurants offering specialized Rosh Hashanah menus:. Silver & Sons Barbecue. Silver & Sons Barbecue, which is a food truck that...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg High School athletic director accuses Northwest High football coach of assaulting him during brawl
The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School is alleging in a citizen’s complaint filed in Montgomery County District Court that the Northwest High School football team coach assaulted him during a brawl between the two teams during Friday night’s game on the Gaithersburg campus. Gaithersburg High Athletic Director...
bethesdamagazine.com
New WMATA general manager says priority is to improve current Metro bus and rail service
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s new general manager and CEO talked Tuesday about increasing Metrorail and bus service, reviewing the overall fare structure and the long-term future of the region’s transportation system in his first briefing with the Montgomery County Council. Randy Clarke told council members that...
bethesdamagazine.com
Safety advocates: Fix county roads or more people ‘are gonna die’
When cycling safety advocate Peter Gray learned U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp had been killed while riding her bike in Bethesda last month, he was both saddened and demoralized. Langenkamp, 42, was struck and killed by a flatbed truck driver around 4 p.m. Aug. 25 while riding home from her children’s...
bethesdamagazine.com
All Set and Money Muscle BBQ owners purchase Fryer’s Roadside in Silver Spring
The owners of All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring are the new owners of Fryer’s Roadside on New Hampshire Avenue. Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer announced they had assumed ownership the eatery Saturday. They said in a statement that they will close the newly acquired business, a fried chicken and ice cream stand, with plans to reopen this fall.
bethesdamagazine.com
Tutor Perini selected as contractor for I-270 and Beltway widening project
Tutor Perini, a construction company and one of the largest general contractors in the United States, has been selected to build Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed project to widen I-270 and parts of the I-495 and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. The company was selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners, the...
bethesdamagazine.com
XO Modern Pho & Grill in Rockville offers modern take on traditional Vietnamese dish
Ever wanted to add a bright red lobster and chunk of beef serving up that delicious surf and turf to a bowl of pho? A new modern pho restaurant in Rockville offers that different option and more. Tom Chen, franchise owner of T-Swirl Crepe in Rockville since 2017, added his...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS highlights progress in literacy learning in 2021-2022 school year report
The percentage of students meeting literacy attainment goals increased during the 2021-2022 academic year over the previous academic year, according to a report from Montgomery County Public Schools. However, only elementary schools showed an increase in the percentage of students reaching attainment of mathematics learning. Decreases in the percentage of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Football teams at Gaithersburg, Northwest high schools required to forfeit this week’s games after Friday brawl
The principals of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools have outlined a series of steps that the schools’ football programs will take following Friday night’s brawl during a game on the Gaithersburg campus. The steps include requiring both teams to forfeit last Friday’s game and forfeit upcoming games this week.
bethesdamagazine.com
New security restrictions at MCPS high school sporting events after football game brawl
Following a brawl between the Gaithersburg and Northwest High School varsity football teams last week, Montgomery County Public Schools is implementing a set of restrictions for high school athletic events meant to prevent similar incidents. At least five arrests have been made so far related to the brawl during the...
bethesdamagazine.com
What to do this week
Four steel cylindrical forms stand tall in a new long-term installation at Glenstone, the private contemporary art museum that opened in Potomac in 2006 and debuted expanded offerings in 2018. The mammoth pieces in renowned sculptor Richard Serra’s Four Rounds: Equal Weight, Unequal Measure each weigh 82 tons and range from 45 inches to 120 inches tall, with diameters from 78 inches to 127 inches. Daylight passes through skylights to illuminate Four Rounds in a new 4,000-square-foot concrete building by Thomas Phifer designed to house the exhibit.
bethesdamagazine.com
As Cox team argues against early start to vote count, state elections board says Nov. count could take till New Year’s
The Montgomery County Circuit Court heard arguments Tuesday in a civil challenge brought by Dan Cox, Republican nominee for Maryland governor, against the Maryland State Board of Elections’ request to begin processing mail-in ballots on Oct. 1. The board is seeking a judicial order to suspend a state law...
