ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
newsdakota.com

Stutsman County Ham Radio Enthusiasts Celebrate 75 Years

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Jason Linz and several other amateur radio operators from around Stutsman County gathered to network with one another. Linz says it was his idea to get other hobbyist together to meet but also celebrate a milestone with their crew. AARL, or...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County Homemakers of Today Seeks New Members

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Are you interested in learning new skills in homemaking while having fun? If you answered yes, the Barnes County Homemakers of Today would like to hear from you!. If a few friends would like to start a new club or perhaps join an existing club, there...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
Jamestown, ND
Business
City
Jamestown, ND
newsdakota.com

Frontier Village Seeking Trick-or-Treat Volunteers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Planning is underway to bring back the popular Trick-or-Treat experience at the Frontier Village this Halloween. Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says she’s seeking individuals or organizations to be part of the event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 PM. “We need volunteers...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Inert Landfill Facing Storage Limit in 2023

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a recent study conducted on the city inert landfill at the request of Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell, it was found there’s not much space left in the future. Daryl Hornbuckle with Interstate Engineering provided the latest information to the Jamestown Public Works...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Watering Plants In Valley City; Faithfully

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members from the Open Door Center staff and individuals have been working all summer to make Valley City more beautiful. In the feature photo above; Sam Ihry (left) is pushing the button on the watering system while Cassie Colwell (right) holds the watering wand to give the hanging basket flowers a good drink. Sherry Anderson, job coach (middle) provides support.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City School District To Increase Building Fund Levy

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City school district building fund levy will increase from 12 to 20 mills under a 3-year capital maintenance improvement plan. The Valley City School Board moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Chamber Executive#The Quality Inn Suites
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Recap: Golf Places 8th in Williston, Soccer Falls at Bismarck

BISMARK/WILLISTON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls golf and boys soccer teams were in action on Tuesday night as both golf and soccer prepare for West Region Tournaments starting next week. GIRL’S GOLF: JAMESTOWN PLACES EIGHTH, SORLIE SHOOTS 99 TO LEAD BLUE JAYS. The Blue Jay...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Adam Kaseman

Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Public Schools Studying Enrollment, Facilities

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District will begin conducting a study of the enrollment and facilities with a task force. The move comes after Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board during their meeting Monday, Sept. 19 that conversations are needed regarding the district’s enrollment trends and how that impacts financial planning.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Winter Test Drive Event Raises $1,000 For Hi-Lites Team

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City along with your Heartland Chevy Dealers are pleased to announce that their Chevy Youth Sports Winter Test Drive Event that took place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 was a huge success. The $1,000 raised from the event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
newsdakota.com

Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kvrr.com

Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota District Court

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Judge Nick Chase gets his spot on North Dakota’s East Central Judicial District Court. The former Acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel at an investiture. Chase took his time to thank everyone who helped get him to where he...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Company Interested in Jamestown Housing Development

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A housing developer is interested in utilizing CDBG funding to help address long-term housing within Jamestown. CDBG, or Community Development Block Grant, is one of the longest-running programs to fund local community development activities with the goal of providing affordable housing, anti-poverty programs, and infrastructure development.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

JPS School Compliance Report, Civics Project Grant Received

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board approved the School Compliance Reports Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board that the reports have replaced the school accreditation process from years prior. Dr. Lech says administrators are required to review assurances and make sure the school’s...
JAMESTOWN, ND
gowatertown.net

UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Boys Tennis Drop Close One to Fargo South

Valley City, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners drop another close match this time to Fargo South. With the loss, the Hi-Liners will enter the postseason as the #9 seed traveling to the #8 seed Wahpeton Huskies in the play-in match on Monday. The Hi-Liners will finish the regular season with a home match on Thursday against the defending state champs Grand Forks Central Knights.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

CHI Health at Home Earn Two Patient Satisfaction Awards

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI Health at Home) – CHI Health at Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall hospice caregiver satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients. They were also recognized as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall home health patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Career & Tech Center Grant Update

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board received an update regarding the Career & Technology Center grant. Earlier this year, the center received a grant of $798,700 from the North Dakota State Board for Career and Technical Education. CTC Assistant Director Darby Heinert says there have been...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy