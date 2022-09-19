Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
NECN
End of the Line: MBTA Begins Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars
Old MBTA Orange Line train cars that have been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, are finally being removed. Two flatbed trucks started carrying old cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The 118 cars being scrapped are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
fallriverreporter.com
52-year-old woman seriously injured in Fall River afternoon pedestrian crash
Police are investigating after an early afternoon crash in Fall River left a woman seriously injured. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fall River Police and Fire personnel responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street regarding a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Lake Lashway In North Brookfield: Report
A boater who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the waters of Lake Lashway in the North Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports. The man was found dead after North Brookfield Police sparked a search for the missing boater just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
Worker trapped in rubble after 2nd-floor porch collapses in Dorchester
The worker was on the porch when it collapsed. Boston firefighters rescued a worker trapped in rubble in Dorchester Sunday after a second-floor porch collapsed under him. Firefighters were called to 384 Park St. in Dorchester after the wooden porch behind a second-floor apartment collapsed, the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter Sunday.
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
nbcboston.com
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH
Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 18: Market Basket Customer Causes Scene; Teens Driving Erratically On Dirt Bikes
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, September 18, 2022:. A caller reported an injured fox laying on the shore of Silver Lake. (9:45am) A caller reported a deceased seagull on the beach in front of the bath house. (10:16am) A Woburn Street...
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
Comments / 0