The Queen Begins Final Journey, King Charles Leads Procession Behind Casket To Westminster Abbey – Watch

By Caroline Frost
 3 days ago

Silence has fallen over the city of London, save for the mournful sound of bagpipes. For the first time since 1965, the capital is playing host to a State funeral procession, as the nation farewells Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King Charles III led the procession walking behind his late mother’s coffin this morning, as it was brought from Westminster Hall to the nearby Abbey for her funeral service.

Prince William – now the Prince of Wales – walked alongside the Duke of Sussex and other members of the royal family, as the Queen’s coffin was conveyed on the State Gun Carriage, pulled by 142 sailors. The carriage was used for the Queen’s father George VI in 1952, and was last seen in public in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten.

Thousands of military personnel also took part in the procession which lasted a precise 16 minutes between the Hall and Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral service began at 11am.

For the last five days, the Queen has been lying in state, where thousands of mourners have queued to pay their respects. The last mourner walked past the Queen’s catafalque at 6.30am this morning.

