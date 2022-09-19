Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 9/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 22 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO WANTED PERSONS, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ESCORT, ONE ASSISTANCE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROAD WAY AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop one week from today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information below.
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Water emergency issued in Iowa community
DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
kniakrls.com
Pella FFA Transitions from Summer to Fall
The transition from summer to fall was busy for Pella FFA students. Maylei Ruggles is the Pella FFA reporter for 2022-23 academic year, and she submitted several updates to KNIA/KRLS:. County Fair. The county fair is an opportunity for FFA members to show off their passions and hard work from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polk County launching new Alert Iowa notification system
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Commission is launching a new notification system later this fall to replace the current ‘CodeRED’ system. ‘Polk County/Alert Iowa’ is scheduled to go live on October 19th but signup is already available. The system will offer many of the same features users were previously accustomed to. […]
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Comprehensive Plan
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special and regular session Tuesday. The board first met in a special session to approve the canvas of the September 13 special elections. The board then met in regular session in the evening and approved a proposed contract for the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision ordinance update and a Monument Sign Easement for Fox Ridge Development, while holding discussions regarding a dust control invoice on 150th Street from Jerico Services, a Warren County Justice Center Change Order, and the Grandma’s Garden art installation.
iheart.com
Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
kniakrls.com
Billy “Bill” D. VandeKamp
Memorial services for Billy “Bill” D. VandeKamp, age 91, of Knoxville will be held on Saturday, September 24th at 10:00am at the Community of Christ Church in Knoxville. Military honors will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Community of Christ Church and WesleyLife Hospice. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
ourquadcities.com
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conversation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a wildlife survey. The bones were sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for testing. The tests found one bone was a human jawbone, the others were not human remains.
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police tell KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
Governor Says No Plans To Close Marshalltown Veterans Home
(Marshalltown, IA) — A spokesperson for the governor says there are no plans to close the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. The spokesperson says an email titled “facility closure,” sent to employees is nothing more than a policy statement required by the federal government. The email was sent by the administrator who is now overseeing the day-to-day operations at the home. Matthew Peterson, who had been Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home, recently resigned from the post after 13 months in the job.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Hires a New City Clerk/Finance Officer
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session Monday night. Among the items on the agenda were appointing a new City Clerk/Finance Officer and naming depositories for city funds. Jodie Wyman was the new hire and she was sworn into office by mayor Brian Hatch. The council also looked at...
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
Comments / 0