Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
Backstage News On The Identity Of The White Rabbit
In recent weeks WWE has managed to get the wrestling world talking by playing the song “White Rabbit” during commercial breaks and during live events. Fans can’t help but pay attention to what’s been happening and this week on Raw the cryptic tease was taken to the next level as a QR code was shown in the background during the show.
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
Booker T Believes Current WWE SmackDown Star Is Already A Hall Of Famer
Booker T is predicting that "WWE Smackdown" star Sheamus will someday join him as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time world champion praised the Irish-born wrestler as someone who "has always been in my fave five," noting how his focus makes him stand out within WWE.
Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name
Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
