Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
Why Bitcoin Price Could Bounce After Today’s FOMC Meeting
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past few days bound solely to macroeconomic factors. The benchmark cryptocurrency was rejected north of $20,000 after “The Merge” and seems poised to face volatility over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) Try to Cover Losses; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases Gains With Triple Digit Growth
Amid the turmoil in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies are coming up with new updates on their platform to sustain their presence. Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) are the major cryptocurrencies that have recently launched new updates to minimize losses and attract users and investors. Then, there is Chronoly.io (CRNO)...
Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show...
Bitcoin Price Struggles At $19,000, Bears To Continue Dominating?
Bitcoin price plummeted consistently after it breached the $20,000 mark. Over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin has registered very little movement. In the past week, BTC lost close to 16% of its value. BTC quickly attempted to recover from the $19,000 price mark on its chart. However, the bulls...
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck Below Resistance, Why Bears Could Aim More Losses
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the $19,350 and $19,500 levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside correction above the $19,000 level. The price is still trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
3 Experts Take On The Bitcoin Price, Will $19,000 Hold Or Break?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways on low timeframes after experiencing a rejection north of $20,000. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap was benefiting from Ethereum’s “Merge” bullish momentum, but with that factor gone, bears seem to be back in control. At the time of...
Report Shows Ethereum Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?
Though volatility is a core attribute of cryptocurrency, the swing is quite excessive for Ethereum. The price movement for Ether was progressive from the beginning of the second of the year. ETH gradually surged over the $1,800 level before the Merge. To some reasonable extent, the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s...
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Dumping May Have Been Behind Revisit Below $19k
On-chain data shows selling from Bitcoin long-term holders may have been behind the recent dip in the crypto’s price below $19k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Recently Observed A Sharp Increase. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been some possible selling pressure coming...
TA: Ethereum Saw Crucial Rejection, Can Bulls Save This Support?
Ethereum saw a major rejection near the $1,420 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 6% and remains at a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,420 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
TA: Bitcoin Price Attempts Recovery, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,223 low against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $19,000, but it is now facing resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,223 before it started an upside correction. The price is still trading below $20,000 and the 100...
ETH Backpedals After Hitting $1,800 Ahead Of Merge Last Week
As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days. On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91...
Bitcoin Reacts To 75 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike | BTCUSD September 21, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we look at the volatility in Bitcoin price action following the FOMC meeting today where the Federal Reserve announced a 75 bps rate increase. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 21, 2022. Bitcoin price action has been ultra volatile before...
2022 Was Bad for Crypto, 2023 Will Be Better?
There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form. Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
