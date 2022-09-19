The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special and regular session Tuesday. The board first met in a special session to approve the canvas of the September 13 special elections. The board then met in regular session in the evening and approved a proposed contract for the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision ordinance update and a Monument Sign Easement for Fox Ridge Development, while holding discussions regarding a dust control invoice on 150th Street from Jerico Services, a Warren County Justice Center Change Order, and the Grandma’s Garden art installation.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO