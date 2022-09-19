Read full article on original website
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 9/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 22 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO WANTED PERSONS, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ESCORT, ONE ASSISTANCE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROAD WAY AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Development Area in Study Session
The Indianola City Council held a study session reviewing the area around North 6th Street and E Girard Avenue at their meeting Monday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News there will potentially be areas for the council to decide for future plans in an open spot of land to develop.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Comprehensive Plan
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special and regular session Tuesday. The board first met in a special session to approve the canvas of the September 13 special elections. The board then met in regular session in the evening and approved a proposed contract for the comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision ordinance update and a Monument Sign Easement for Fox Ridge Development, while holding discussions regarding a dust control invoice on 150th Street from Jerico Services, a Warren County Justice Center Change Order, and the Grandma’s Garden art installation.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Gives Approval For Building Projects
The Indianola City Council approved a pair of major site plans at their meeting Monday, allowing construction to begin with two buildings on N Jefferson Way. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the projects will now move forward, one new business and one replacing a former building. “The...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop one week from today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information below.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council Hires a New City Clerk/Finance Officer
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session Monday night. Among the items on the agenda were appointing a new City Clerk/Finance Officer and naming depositories for city funds. Jodie Wyman was the new hire and she was sworn into office by mayor Brian Hatch. The council also looked at...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Major Site Plans
The Indianola City Council met in a regular and special study session Monday. The council approved the purchasing of just over $2 million in capital loan notes, in addition to the major site plan additions of a car wash at 1807 N Jefferson Way, and a bank at 1401 N Jefferson Way. In the study session, the council discussed the North 6th Street and E Girard Avenue area plan, and received a presentation regarding the Water Resource Recovery Facilities by Simpson College students.
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Assistant City Manager Andy Lent about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
kniakrls.com
Billy “Bill” D. VandeKamp
Memorial services for Billy “Bill” D. VandeKamp, age 91, of Knoxville will be held on Saturday, September 24th at 10:00am at the Community of Christ Church in Knoxville. Military honors will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Community of Christ Church and WesleyLife Hospice. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Pella Regional Therapy Services Held Open House at Westpoort Medical Plaza
Therapy Services from Pella Regional Health Center are available at a second Pella location. An open house was held in the Westpoort Medical Plaza at 2525 Washington Street on Tuesday. Director of Rehabilitation Services for Pella Regional Health Center Andrew Chenoweth says services provided include physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric populations Athletic training services for recovery and prevention of sports injury are also available. Chenoweth says staff will work with patients to discuss which location can best meet their needs and is most cost-effective.
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
