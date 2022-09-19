ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Daily Mail

Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push

While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England

Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
WORLD
#North Queensland#Rugby League#Cowboys#Ranch
BBC

Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
RUGBY
ESPN

The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling

It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
WORLD
The Independent

England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India

Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
WORLD
Sports
The Guardian

Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand

A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
RUGBY

