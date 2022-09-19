Read full article on original website
Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push
While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
EXCLUSIVE: Bradford submit plans for a 'Wembley of the North'... with Bulls' Odsal Stadium set to be transformed into 25,000-seater INDOOR arena - the largest permanently covered stadium in England
Plans for a 25,000-seat indoor arena on the site of Bradford Bulls' Odsal Stadium have been submitted by Bradford Council, Sportsmail can reveal. The unique bowl-shaped ground, which hosted a then-world-record rugby league crowd of 102,569 in 1954, has long been touted as a potential 'Wembley of the North' for the 13-a-side code.
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal
Betfred Super League Grand Final: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos. Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights at 22:50 BST on BBC One.
AFL boss open to wider review of historical treatment of Indigenous players
The AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the sport should “explore every opportunity to make sure there is a safe environment” for players after Eddie Betts called for all clubs to review their historical treatment of First Nations athletes. Betts said he was saddened but not surprised to...
BBC
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
ESPN
The race to 130kph: NSW project aims to unlock female pace bowling
It is billed as one of the new frontiers for female cricket. Who will be the first bowler to break 130kph?. There needs to be a few caveats here in that it might have already happened, but until reasonably recently, speed data in the women's game had not been widely collated and is still not uniform across competitions.
England batter Sophia Dunkley eyeing big finish to ODI series against India
Sophia Dunkley has set her sights on a fitting finale to England’s international summer, but knows the prospect of a grandstand finish at Lord’s hinges on Wednesday’s must-win clash against India.The third Royal London ODI between the sides will mark the first outing at the home of cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final, as well as head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge.But, having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts first need to square the scoreline at Canterbury to make their long-awaited return to St John’s Wood on Saturday a...
Report: Aussie rules player told to end partner’s pregnancy
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Football League says it is investigating “very serious allegations” made by Indigenous players who say they were racially abused by a head coach at Hawthorn in Melbourne. A former Hawthorn player has told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he was told...
Shelley Nitschke named as permanent Australian women’s cricket coach
Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal. Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.
Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand
A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
Powerful moment young Indigenous cricket star weighs in on footy's racism scandal with an emotional plea: 'Stop killing blackfellas'
A former elite cricketer turned Indigenous advocate fears the AFL may not have the capability to 'rejuvenate and re-imagine' in the wake of the latest racism saga before issuing a powerful message. As Melbourne prepares to host the AFL grand final for the first time in three years, reports about...
