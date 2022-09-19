Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Water emergency issued in Iowa community
DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
KCCI.com
Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Chambers of Commerce Partnering for Women Workshop
The Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk area chambers of commerce are partnering to host the Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop one week from today. The event will include a networking breakfast, a panel Q&A session, mentoring breakouts, and a feedback session. Speakers will include Rochelle Hunt from Luana Savings Bank, Alicia Benson from AB Coaching, and Jill Anderson with the Norwalk Community School District. The Warren County Mentoring with Women Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 7:45 to 11am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 Orchard Hills Dr, Norwalk. Find registration information below.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – CROP Walk
Stephen Fyfe with Central College and Melissa Zula with the Pella Community Food Shelf preview the annual CROP Walk coming on October 9th to the Tulip Toren. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Isola (Eggert) Schletzbaum
A celebration of life for Isola (Eggert) Schletzbaum, age 99, of Indianola formerly of Pleasantville and Knoxville will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 24 at the Family Living Center in Pleasantville, south of the Methodist Church. Following services the family will be present at a luncheon. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville prior to services.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Development Area in Study Session
The Indianola City Council held a study session reviewing the area around North 6th Street and E Girard Avenue at their meeting Monday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News there will potentially be areas for the council to decide for future plans in an open spot of land to develop.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
kniakrls.com
Adele Scott
A celebration of life gathering for Adele Scott, 72, will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. with a short remembrance service at 2:00 p.m. The gathering will be held on the east side of the Knoxville square at the English Valley Wellness building, 109 S. 3rd St., Knoxville, IA 50138. The service will be led by EveryStep Hospice’s chaplain Brent Osborne. Memorials in Adele’s name may be made to EveryStep Hospice Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
Wyatt Earp Days Return to Pella Historical Village
A fall festival is returning to the Pella Historical Village this week. Assistant Director Jessi Vos says Wyatt Earp Days return on Friday and Saturday, as Pella Historical Society honors the life and times of Wyatt and his family with a fall celebration. Artisans will be in the Historical Village both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine Show makes a return on the 24th at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Earp lived in Pella from 1850 to 1856, and then again from 1859 to 1864, and during their last three years in Pella, the Earp family lived in a house that is now part of the Historical Village, still in its original location and renovated in 2021 to include new exhibits. Read more about Wyatt Earp Days here.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Assistant City Manager Andy Lent about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
kniakrls.com
Two Submissions Received for Dixie Gebhardt House
In August, the City of Knoxville held an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House. The session was for any individuals or organizations who were interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city. Knoxville Economic Development...
Polk County launching new Alert Iowa notification system
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Commission is launching a new notification system later this fall to replace the current ‘CodeRED’ system. ‘Polk County/Alert Iowa’ is scheduled to go live on October 19th but signup is already available. The system will offer many of the same features users were previously accustomed to. […]
kniakrls.com
Norwalk golfers place 5th at Southeast Polk Invite
Three Norwalk golfers shot rounds in the 70s Wednesday as the Warriors placed fifth in the Southeast Polk Invitational at Copper Creek Golf Club. Dowling Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 306, followed by Southeast Polk with a 308, Ankeny 310, West Des Moines Valley 315 and Norwalk 317.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Gives Approval For Building Projects
The Indianola City Council approved a pair of major site plans at their meeting Monday, allowing construction to begin with two buildings on N Jefferson Way. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the projects will now move forward, one new business and one replacing a former building. “The...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 9/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 22 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO WANTED PERSONS, ONE EXTRA PATROL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ESCORT, ONE ASSISTANCE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROAD WAY AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
kniakrls.com
Funds needed for Pella CROP Walk
Area residents will again have an opportunity to join in the fight against world hunger through the Pella CROP Walk. The event starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, beginning and ending at the Tulip Toren on the Pella town square. The full course extends 5,000 meters but participants may walk any distance they choose. Walkers seek pledges for hunger relief donations. Water and popsicles will be provided to all walk participants.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
kniakrls.com
Pride of Indianola Marching Band Competing Saturday
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band competition season is heating up, including a pair of performances this weekend with the Log Cabin Days Parade and the North Central Iowa Marching Invitational. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted...
