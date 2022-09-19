ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Scattered storms with seasonal heat

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 3 days ago
We’re starting out the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, but scattered storms will develop by the late afternoon. The bulk of the activity will impact inland locations bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. Be sure to have an umbrella handy if you have errands to run.

Highs will reach the seasonal low 90s today with feels like temperatures near the triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.

Toward the end of the work week, slightly drier air is expected to work into the region. This will significantly decrease rain chances for a few days and could even slightly lower humidity, just in time for the first few days of fall. The relief in high storm chances will be brief as scattered storms will work back in for next week. The rainy season ends around mid-October, on average, for southwest Florida.

Hurricane Fiona is bringing life-threatening flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, though the storm won’t pose any direct threat to the U.S. The swells from the system will increase the rip current risk off the east coast. There is an area of interest in the central Atlantic basin with a low chance for development. The next name on the list is Gaston. Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast

Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Earl Becomes Second Atlantic Hurricane This Season

Tropical Storm Earl has intensified into a hurricane on Tuesday evening, September 6, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. In recent days, Hurricane Earl has been hovering in an area between the Caribbean Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean, where a former tropical storm named Danielle also reached a hurricane status and becomes the season's first hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/21 Wednesday morning forecast

Advisory: High rip current risk, big waves along the coast likely tomorrow into the start of the weekend due to Fiona.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Expect highs around 80. An iso'd shower/rumble is possible tonight with the best chance N&W, otherwise, expect increasing clouds with milder temps in place. As for tomorrow, there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the showers, but at this point it looks like they'll push through our northwest suburbs during the AM commute; arrive during or slightly after the tail-end of the AM commute in the city; then sweep through the remainder of the area by early to mid-afternoon. After that, we'll see partial clearing with highs only in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s... feeling like October. Saturday will remain cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, temperatures start to bounce back with highs in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

