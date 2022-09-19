Forecast: Scattered storms with seasonal heat

We’re starting out the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, but scattered storms will develop by the late afternoon. The bulk of the activity will impact inland locations bringing heavy rain and frequent lightning at times. Be sure to have an umbrella handy if you have errands to run.

Highs will reach the seasonal low 90s today with feels like temperatures near the triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s.

Toward the end of the work week, slightly drier air is expected to work into the region. This will significantly decrease rain chances for a few days and could even slightly lower humidity, just in time for the first few days of fall. The relief in high storm chances will be brief as scattered storms will work back in for next week. The rainy season ends around mid-October, on average, for southwest Florida.

Hurricane Fiona is bringing life-threatening flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, though the storm won’t pose any direct threat to the U.S. The swells from the system will increase the rip current risk off the east coast. There is an area of interest in the central Atlantic basin with a low chance for development. The next name on the list is Gaston. Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.