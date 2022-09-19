ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey for state funeral service.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

oc-breeze.com

Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands

The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million

The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Overdose investigation launched after Montebello man dies while attending Nocturnal Wonderland music festival

Authorities have launched an overdose investigation in San Bernardino after a Montebello man attending a music festival died over the weekend. Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, attended the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, when at some point he died.The circumstances leading up to the death are still unclear and friends and family are desperately searching for answers, calling upon local law enforcement to assist them in finding closure. The man's mother, Marcellina Rodriguez, is now hopeful that no other mother will have to feel the pain she feels after her son's death. "I don't...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
getnews.info

Remembering Loved Ones In Tangible Ways Is A Labor Of Love With Revival Jewelry

Revival Jewelry takes the concept of preserving memories of loved ones to new levels of love and empathy with their uniquely crafted jewelry. Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, United States – No one understands the importance of keeping cherished memories of loved ones alive a little longer quite like Revival Jewelry. They are a family-run business located in Orange County who tell visual stories of friends and family through jewelry – an emotive art as it stands. It’s all in the name, really – bringing emotional ties to life with personalized, elegant jewelry that can be worn for any occasion and cherished forever.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Guests briefly evacuated from Ontario hotel after reports of pepper spray-like reaction

Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep."My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.
idesignarch.com

Harbor Island Dream Home with Timeless Classic Elegance

Located on a private island in Newport Beach, California within Newport Harbor, this elegant home features exterior stone and steel windows that blends traditional style with a timeless contemporary design. The 8,500 sq. ft. waterfront house was designed by Brandon Architects and built by Patterson Custom Homes. The project was...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

