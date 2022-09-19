ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Aces of Trades: Supporting businesses is the heart of Lydia Tom's job

By Drew Bracken
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxHUt_0i1ArO5e00

ZANESVILLE – She’s a people person, in a job that fits her well.

“I would consider myself a go-getter and a people person,” confirmed Lydia Tom. “As a kid, you could find me out and about with my friends, neighbors and little brother. I spent many summers on the softball field. I received the Roger Bates Award my senior year in high school, which recognizes unselfish effort, loyalty, pride and most importantly being a team player on and off the field.

“My parents,” she added, “are my number one role models and have a significant impact on me. I’ve always been family-oriented and knew I wanted to stay close to home as I grew into a young adult.”

And she has. Today, Tom is a membership services specialist with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

Lydia (Phillips) Tom grew up in Zanesville, graduated from John Glenn High School in 2013, attended Ohio University Zanesville for two years and then went on to Ohio University in Athens to finish her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing.

“I’ve always been a creative person and like to be involved,” she said. “In college, I realized I wasn’t cut out for a desk job, doing the same exact thing every day. Marketing strategies are continuously evolving, and I love the diversity and creative freedom that comes with that. “I love being out and about,” she added, “whether it be planning our next event or visiting a new chamber member. I’ve enjoyed getting to know our community of local business owners, several of which I call my friends.”

Tom started at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce in January 2020 after performing marketing duties for a couple local businesses.

“Coincidentally,” she noted, “I shadowed Kelly Ashby (the vice president of the chamber) during my summer internship in 2014. Looking back, I had no idea I would end up back in this office full time with the best co-workers six years later. “When Dana Matz hired me,” she continued, “he said every day would be different, and that’s exactly why I love my job.”

“Lydia is a valuable part of our team,” assessed Matz, president of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce. “She is project-focused with attention to details. Her marketing education and experience has proved invaluable. She has unified chamber branding efforts which has resulted in consistent and effective marketing of our services and products. Whether it’s organizing our golf outings or selling businesses on our membership product, she delivers a quality product each and every time.”

“I enjoy meeting and working with local businesses owners each day,” Tom responded. “It’s extremely rewarding to see a business prosper with the chamber’s support.”

Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is located at 205 North 5th Street in Zanesville. For more information, call 740-455-8282 or log on www.zmchamber.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at trnews@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Business
City
Zanesville, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WHIZ

Annual Souper Bowl Luncheon Returning Soon

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local organizations have been holding events for decades to collect goods and donations as well as to bring awareness to some of the issues that lower income residents are struggling with. One such event, the Souper Bowl, has been held for over 25 years and Souper...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met Wednesday morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation. “We do have...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Battle Motors expands Ohio plant by more than 200,000 square feet

Proving that large-scale manufacturing and innovation are alive and well in America’s heartland, Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, Ohio, has announced the company’s expanded production facility is open and fully operational. A game-changer for the company, the factory’s size has increased significantly—from 125,000 square feet to 325,000 square feet—or...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Marketing Strategies
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: Campus is Trash. The Debate is Over

Just so we’re clear, your campus is garbage. Every generation of OSU students or denizens thinks their generation’s version of the High Street corridor was better than whatever version currently exists. I want the record to reflect that this is a debate that’s officially and empirically dead. The fact that you can call it a corridor and not catch any side-eye is almost all that needs to be said, since back in the day that used to be a “strip.”
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Calling all Morrow County Hospital babies

MORROW COUNTY- People born at Morrow County Hospital are invited to be part of Morrow County Hospital’s (MCH) 70th anniversary celebration October 28th. MCH Communications Director Tammy Schott is on the hunt for babies born at MCH. They will be invited to a special Birthday Party Bash on October 28th. She wants to get addresses of those individuals to send party invitations.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Sweet Sergio, Searching For His Fur-Ever Home…

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s K9 Adoption Center Dog Of The Week, Sergio. This sweet boy is a 2-year old, almost housebroken, Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for his fur-ever home. Sergio is extremely loveable, does best laying and playing in the shade, enjoys car rides...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy