parentherald.com

Boosting Teenagers' Confidence: How to Help Teenagers Have a Healthy Body Image

Children already have their own opinion as young as three years old. Many factors influence how children see themselves, and parents play a critical role in helping their children develop a positive body image and self-esteem, as revealed by the Family Doctor. Children, specifically teenagers, often face pressure to meet...
KIDS
ADDitude

CDC: One in Four U.S. Adults Received Mental Health Care in 2021

Nearly one in four U.S. adults aged 18-44 has received mental health treatment in the past 12 months, a significant increase over previous years. In 2019, 19% of the same demographic received mental health care; that percentage rose to 23% in 2021, according to the 2019–2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).1 The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the survey.
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Exploring is good for teens, but comes with risks

Teenagers become more given to exploration with age and become increasingly likely to visit new places over time, a study finds. The results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. The researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural environments more...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Social Support Can Salvage Your Teen's Self-Esteem

Friend groups can benefit from the new perspective of new members. Groupthink occurs most often where there is a high level of similar beliefs and backgrounds, but it can prevent personal growth. The effect of peer pressure is minimized when a teenager is exposed to a variety of different people...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Linus Adhd#Adhd Problems#Adolescence#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Growth Problems
NBC News

Majority of teens and preteens self-conscious about appearance, poll suggests

The majority of teens and preteens are self-conscious about their appearance, a new national poll suggests. Nearly two thirds of parents who responded to the poll said their child was insecure about some aspect of their appearance, while one in five said their teen avoided certain situations, like being photographed, because they feel too self-conscious, according to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at University of Michigan Health.
KIDS
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?

Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com

How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Is There A Connection Between Teenagers Drinking Energy Drinks And Future Drug Use?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that energy drinks are a type of beverage that contain additives like sugar, caffeine, and stimulants like guarana, L-carnitine, and taurine. Most energy drinks contain a substantial amount of these ingredients. Energy drinks may have some benefits — like bolstering your energy...
DRINKS
Gizmodo

Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs

Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS
artofhealthyliving.com

What Are The Signs of Post Traumatic Stress? Alexander Frankian Dives Into Causes And Treatments

Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can develop after someone has experienced a traumatic event. This can include anything from being in a car accident to being the victim of a crime. Entrepreneur Alexander Frankian in Lake Hughes, CA, understands that people with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts about the event. They may also have difficulty coping with everyday life tasks. If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be suffering from PTSD, keep reading for more information on the signs and symptoms of this condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid

Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
HEALTH
msn.com

Major Causes of Shingles Virus!

After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ahchealthenews.com

The dangerous condition on the rise among adolescents

It is no surprise that children and adolescents faced extreme difficulties academically, socially and emotionally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what many people don’t realize is that the pandemic took a toll on the physical health of this age group, as well. I, like so many...
KIDS

