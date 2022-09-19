Read full article on original website
Related
16 Married People Whose Spouses Must Go, "What In The World?!" At Least 10 Times A Day
They left their spouses confused as hell.
classicfm.com
Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey
The Queen’s pipe major gave us one of the most emotional tributes during Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth had a lifelong love of bagpipes, which led to one of the most moving moments of Monday’s funeral. Pipe Major Paul Burns, the Sovereign’s Piper...
Comments / 0