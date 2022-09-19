ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theriver953.com

FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wina.com

CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
cbs19news

Escaped inmate remains on the loose

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Grand Jury#Shopping Cart#Police#Hotel Rooms#Violent Crime
WHSV

School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Charlottesville officers investigating shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near the University of Virginia on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Ninth Street NE, around 12:43 a.m. This is near off-Grounds apartments. Witnesses say they heard...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate

UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Council approves 7-story apartment complex along Jefferson Park Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville city council made a decision on a major change to Jefferson Park Avenue. It granted a special use permit to part of the block between Observatory and Washington Avenues. Now, the lot could soon boast a new 119-unit apartment building complete with underground parking. The complex would be seven stories tall, and is aimed at renting to University of Virginia students.
Augusta Free Press

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Buford Middle School briefly locked down due to threat call

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers were called to another Charlottesville school on Tuesday. Buford Middle School was briefly put on lockdown after receiving a call about a gun in the school. Officers have already searched all of the buildings and cleared the scene, lifting the lockdown. No gun...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy