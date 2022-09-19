Read full article on original website
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
cbs19news
Reward being offered for information connected to reported hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now a reward being offered in connection with a reported hate crime that occurred earlier this month on Grounds. The University of Virginia Police Department is continuing to investigate a noose that was placed on the statue of Homer on Sept. 7. The...
theriver953.com
FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
wina.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
cbs19news
Escaped inmate remains on the loose
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
WHSV
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
rewind1051.com
Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man
STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
cbs19news
VSP investigating Buckingham County crash that killed Scottsville resident
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Scottsville was killed in a crash in Buckingham County this past weekend. According to police, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Constitution Route and Paynes Pond Road. A 2004 Ford...
cbs19news
Charlottesville officers investigating shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near the University of Virginia on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call for multiple shots fired on Ninth Street NE, around 12:43 a.m. This is near off-Grounds apartments. Witnesses say they heard...
wsvaonline.com
Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate
UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council approves 7-story apartment complex along Jefferson Park Ave.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville city council made a decision on a major change to Jefferson Park Avenue. It granted a special use permit to part of the block between Observatory and Washington Avenues. Now, the lot could soon boast a new 119-unit apartment building complete with underground parking. The complex would be seven stories tall, and is aimed at renting to University of Virginia students.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17
The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed. The project located on the 1700 block of A Street mobilized on Sept. 6. The road is now open to thru traffic through Oct. 16. However, beginning Oct. 17, there will be a total...
cbs19news
Buford Middle School briefly locked down due to threat call
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers were called to another Charlottesville school on Tuesday. Buford Middle School was briefly put on lockdown after receiving a call about a gun in the school. Officers have already searched all of the buildings and cleared the scene, lifting the lockdown. No gun...
WHSV
Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Page Co.
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Page County on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, around 3:11 p.m. state police and other first responders arrived to the crash site along Route 340 near Compton Hollow Road. This area is north of Rileyville.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for Queen City Mischief & Magic
From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival. A map of the impacted area is available online. Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect...
