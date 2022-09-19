Read full article on original website
Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
3d ago
Walz for Prison. Why? He allowed, supported and condoned the destruction of Minnesota families and businesses.
Reply
3
Related
Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
hot967.fm
Nearly Two Dozen Minnesota Sheriffs Backing Schultz Over Ellison For AG
Nearly two dozen Minnesota sheriffs are endorsing Republican Jim Schultz over incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison in the race for Attorney General. Schultz announced the endorsements yesterday. He is also backed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Schultz says he will announce more law enforcement endorsements in the coming weeks.
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Poll: Gov. Tim Walz leads GOP opponent Scott Jensen in race for governor
Gov. Tim Walz is leading Republican opponent Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor one week ahead of the start of early voting, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll of 800 likely voters shows Walz leading Jensen 48% to 41% in the governor's...
Minnesota Poll: Keith Ellison, Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
MINNEAPOLIS — Alongside the governor’s race, two other high-profile state positions are up for reelection this November: Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Secretary of State. Both seats are currently held by Democrats. WHO ARE YOU VOTING FOR IN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RACE?. Current Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota Poll finds 51% of voters oppose Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
MINNEAPOLIS — In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, ending decades of constitutional protections for abortions. According to a new poll, most Minnesotans oppose the court’s decision to overturn Roe, though a significant number of voters say they agree with the move.
mprnews.org
Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules
A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
KAAL-TV
Nevada wants feds to declare mothballed nuke dump plan dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a decade in limbo, Nevada is pressing U.S. nuclear regulators to finally kill a mothballed proposal to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste beneath a windswept volcanic ridge north of Las Vegas. “The time has come to put this long-dormant and unproven federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Minnesota isn't rushing to adopt California's gas-car sales ban
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As California moves toward banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035, Minnesota isn't rushing headfirst to join the Golden State. There are no plans to implement a California-style ban here, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign tells FOX 9 in his most definitive statement on the issue. In recent public statements, Walz's regulators haven't ruled out the idea but haven't embraced it, either.
mprnews.org
Minnesota health systems doing better financially, but bracing for Medicaid cliff
Negotiations continue after nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth walked off the job last week for a three-day strike. As of Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital management remained far apart, with nurses asking for a nearly 30 raise raise over the course of their next contract and hospitals standing firm and just over 10 percent.
mprnews.org
Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing
A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
The State of Minnesota sues to recover money from Feeding Our Future following federal fraud charges
One day after federal prosecutors unsealed indictments in what they called the nation’s largest case of pandemic fraud, a state agency is pushing back against criticism that it did not do enough to stop the misappropriation of millions of taxpayer dollars. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) filed a...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
Comments / 4