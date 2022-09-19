ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 4

Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
3d ago

Walz for Prison. Why? He allowed, supported and condoned the destruction of Minnesota families and businesses.

Reply
3
Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue the reimbursements while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Nearly Two Dozen Minnesota Sheriffs Backing Schultz Over Ellison For AG

Nearly two dozen Minnesota sheriffs are endorsing Republican Jim Schultz over incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison in the race for Attorney General. Schultz announced the endorsements yesterday. He is also backed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Schultz says he will announce more law enforcement endorsements in the coming weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates

(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Tim Walz
mprnews.org

Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KAAL-TV

Nevada wants feds to declare mothballed nuke dump plan dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a decade in limbo, Nevada is pressing U.S. nuclear regulators to finally kill a mothballed proposal to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste beneath a windswept volcanic ridge north of Las Vegas. “The time has come to put this long-dormant and unproven federal...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Public Radio#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Paul#Democratic#Republican#U S Senate
fox9.com

Fact Check: Minnesota isn't rushing to adopt California's gas-car sales ban

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As California moves toward banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035, Minnesota isn't rushing headfirst to join the Golden State. There are no plans to implement a California-style ban here, DFL Gov. Tim Walz's campaign tells FOX 9 in his most definitive statement on the issue. In recent public statements, Walz's regulators haven't ruled out the idea but haven't embraced it, either.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota judge tosses COVID lab's lawsuit over costs of testing

A federal judge in Minnesota has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a COVID-19 testing company that wanted the court to compel a health insurer to pay whatever the testing company wanted to charge. Last year, Nebraska-based GS Labs sued Minnesota-based health insurer Medica in U.S. District Court. The suit arose...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy