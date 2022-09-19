Just as the sun will set at the end of the day, it is equally inevitable that you will deal with acne at some point in your lifetime. While breakouts are commonly associated with adolescence, adults are not immune from pimples. Your breakouts may vary in severity depending on a host of factors, like your skin type, stress level, and even your diet. That’s where the best facial cleansers for your acne-prone skin come in to help (hopefully) save the day. Facial Cleanser Buying Guide Before you go out and purchase a cleanser to use, consider the following criteria. Skin Type: Everyone’s skin...

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO