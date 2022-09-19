ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELxRv_0i1ApGxQ00

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention.

Not this time.

For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II . Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died earlier this month at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

“They know that they are there to honor the passing, honor the individual,” said Capricia Marshall, who was the U.S. State Department’s protocol chief for a period during Barack Obama’s administration. “They also are aware that they’re representing their country.”

The protocol office is a key player in U.S. foreign policy and diplomatic affairs, working to make sure U.S. officials don’t say or do anything that will offend a foreign visitor or host.

The president and first lady are among some 2,000 people attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey. They arrived late Saturday and paid respects to the queen on Sunday, viewing her coffin at Westminster Hall, signing condolence books at Lancaster House and attending a Buckingham Palace reception for funeral guests hosted by King Charles III .

But the president’s public appearances in London have been limited and controlled, part of the choreography around the elaborate farewell to the only monarch most Britons have ever known. He spoke only for just a few minutes Sunday about the queen, as he recalled how the woman he said reminded him of his mother kept feeding him crumpets when they had tea together last year at Windsor Castle.

When Biden spoke to the BBC, the only outlet broadcasting live as he signed the condolence book, the network kept up a split screen with Sir David Manning, a former British ambassador to the U.S., and did not air Biden’s comments live.

Most other leaders in town have kept similarly low profiles, appearing only to sign the official book of condolence and silently pay respects at the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

A few have given interviews to share memories of Elizabeth, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC about the advice the queen gave her on balancing work and motherhood: “I remember she just said, ‘Well, you just get on with it,’ and that was actually probably the best and most I think factual advice I could have.”

Leaders like Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have batted away questions about whether their countries are likely to become republics , saying now is not the time to discuss it. Both countries have the queen as their monarch.

An exception was Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro , who is running for reelection and delivered an open-air campaign speech Sunday outside his country’s embassy in London. Bolsonaro, who trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls, insisted to about 200 supporters that the polls were wrong and that he could avoid entering a runoff on Oct. 2.

Biden and new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss scrapped a weekend meeting in favor of a more robust sit-down next week during the U.N. General Assembly, and the White House didn’t even announce news of the meeting until after British officials had.

One senior U.S. official said Biden’s lower profile was less about protocol and more about the fact that “it’s not our show. It’s the Brits’ show.” The U.S. has to be sensitive to that, said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Peter Selfridge, another former U.S. official, said Biden is in London “to grieve” and likely does not care that he has largely been out of the spotlight. Selfridge noted the president’s history of personal loss , including the death of his first wife and infant daughter and, later, an adult son.

“As a matter of fact, that’s probably the way he wants it,” said Selfridge, the U.S. chief of protocol during Obama’s second term.

Then again, some people’s wiring doesn’t allow them to avoid making a beeline for the first camera they see, said Eric Dezenhall, a crisis management expert.

But Dezenhall said in an email that the “good news is that most American presidents … understand that humility is called for at certain times.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Eric Dezenhall
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
KGET

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Vips#Opinion Polls#Politics Federal#American#Lancaster House
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 with life-threatening injuries after big-rig crash on Highway 58

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Early Tuesday morning, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Keene. Fire crews got to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and said they found an accident involving three semi-trucks, according to the department. The cab of one of the semi-trucks crashed into […]
KEENE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
KGET

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, and destroyed infrastructure, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KGET

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wellness Wednesday: Green Smoothie

Ingredients 2 cups spinach 3 cups unsweetened almond milk 1 cup frozen mango chunks 1 cup pineapple, cubed 1/2 avocado Directions Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.
FOOD & DRINKS
KGET

Does Gavin Newsom plan to run for president? Experts say it depends

A new report suggests California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided to run for president if President Joe Biden decides not to seek reelection in 2024. The governor is not saying what his plans are, but he has made several high-visibility moves that could signal a possible run. Speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 meeting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to issuing licenses for bribes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Bakersfield Department of Motor Vehicles employee pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing driver’s license applications, according to court records. Pena allegedly arranged […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy