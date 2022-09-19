Read full article on original website
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community. On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.
5th annual Mountain Fiesta returns to Cumberland Gap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta is a celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, created to provide the opportunity to learn about the beauty and diversity of both Latin America and Appalachia. At the event, people will be able to learn dances, practice language, and...
Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corporation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corporation are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
Upcoming festival celebrating a late musician
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming festival is back bigger and better than ever. The Louie Bluie Festival is back for their 15th year on Friday, September 24 at Cove Lake State Park. The event and parking are free. The festival features four stages of various genres music...
Grand Ole Opry-inspired live ‘radio’ show coming to Athens
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A concert inspired by classic radio shows, such as Grand Ole Opry, is coming to Athens. Solid Gold County will be on Friday, Sept 30 at the Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee. The show will feature local musical talent, including Skelton Key, Wes Swafford, and Meghan McGee. Presented as a simulated […]
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Knoxville mother mourning after losing son, father in fire
A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville.
215 years since this East TN town was capital for a day
215 years ago an East Tennessee town was the state capital for one day.
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
University of Tennessee memorial honoring fallen students, staff and faculty
The University of Tennessee has dedicated its Veterans Armed Forces Memorial to honor the sacrifice of students, faculty and staff from all UT campuses who died in the line of duty.
New signs on Sevierville’s greenway help people find their way
New wayfinding signs have been placed along Sevierville's 12-mile greenway system. The Parks and Recreation department said the signs match other signs in the new city-wide wayfinding program.
Turkey Creek getting you ready for Fall
FARRAGUT Tenn. (WATE) – This staple shopping hotspot is doing more than you know. Pinnacle Turkey Creek are ready to enter the Fall season with you with a full list of events to get in on. On Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Harvest Jam...
Officers and nurse save unresponsive inmate in Hamblen County Jail
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Hamblen County deputies and a nurse are being recognized after helping an inmate who was found unresponsive after an overdose. Even with the proper training, the situation could be nerve-wracking for anyone. “It was scary. I never dealt with something like that before,” Officer...
Jacksboro women get new housing after previous rent raised by 60 percent
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising rent prices are forcing many people to find more affordable apartments. After a 60 percent rent increase, a disabled woman has received some good news. Janie Osborne lived at the Indian Mound Apartment complex in Jacksboro. The monthly rent at a complex increased by...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Catholic Charities filling in healthcare gaps in Scott County
Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
